Woman drowns her three children in UP, the fourth fakes death to escape

The woman, Priyanka, and her accomplice, Ashish, who is her lover, were arrested on Friday.

A woman and her lover allegedly drowned their three children in a river in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, police said. The fourth child faked his death and managed to escape, police added.

“On the morning of June 27, the woman came to the Sengur river and drowned her two children. She threw the third child into the river. The fourth faked his death and then escaped at the right time,” said Charu Nigam, a police officer. police.

“The eight-year-old girl escaped but was followed by her mother. A man saved the girl and informed the police,” the officer added.

The police added that the woman, after the death of her husband, lived with her brother-in-law. The brother-in-law refused to take care of the children and the two decided to kill them, police said.