Woman beats her ex to death with a baseball bat for opposing an affair with another man

A 38-year-old woman beat her ex-boyfriend to death with a baseball bat and smashed a beer bottle over his head after he allegedly disapproved of her affair with another man.

The body of the man, identified as Brajveer Singh, 40, was found on Saturday in Malpura area of ​​Agra and his head had serious injury marks.

Kavita Chahar, a resident of SR City Colony in Agra, allegedly lured him and killed him along with her new boyfriend and his friends, police said.

The police have arrested the woman and her four accomplices. “All the accused have been sent to jail,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar said on Tuesday.

Kavita, who was already married, had been in a live-in relationship with Brajveer for 10 years since 2007. She fell in love with Brajveer, who lived near her in-laws’ house. Later, she moved to Agra and befriended Surendra Chahar and started living with him, which angered Brajveer.

In 2019, he set fire to Surendra’s clothing store, leading to his imprisonment based on Kavita’s testimony.

After coming out of jail, Brajveer allegedly warned Kavita and banned her from living with her current boyfriend Surendra.

Harassed by his threats, she planned to murder him. “He called the victim to meet her on June 15. As soon as he arrived, he had an altercation with him. Chahar and his friends Atul, Rohit, Sonu and Kavita attacked Brajveer with a baseball bat and broke his head. She also broke a beer bottle on his head. After killing him, they dumped his body near Rohta canal,” the DCP said.

Brajveer’s family, who had disowned him due to his relationship with Kavita, said they no longer had any connection with him and refused to come to Agra to collect his body.

The police registered a case against Kavita and her accomplices under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

