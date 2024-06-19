Without air conditioning amid heat wave, SpiceJet passengers wait inside flight for an hour

Several passengers reportedly felt unwell due to prolonged exposure to that heat.

In the harsh heatwave, passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Darbhanga in Bihar were forced to sit inside the non-air-conditioned plane for over an hour. In videos that have gone viral, passengers can be seen fanning themselves frantically on the crowded flight.

In one video, passengers are seen using brochures, magazines, handkerchiefs and anything they can get their hands on to fan themselves quickly. Many wipe the sweat from their faces. Several passengers reportedly felt unwell from sitting for so long in the heat.

#LOOK | SpiceJet passengers traveling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 476) had to wait inside a non-air-conditioned (AC) plane for over an hour amid the ongoing heat wave, with several feeling unwell. pic.twitter.com/cIj2Uu1SQT — AIN (@ANI) June 19, 2024

Spicejet said flight SG 476 left at 11 am from Delhi airport “without any delay” and that the air conditioning worked normally during the flight as well as on its return to Delhi. But the airline admitted there were problems with the air conditioning “due to extreme weather conditions” during boarding.

“During boarding at Delhi, the air conditioning initially experienced slight inefficiency due to extreme weather conditions as both doors of the aircraft were open as boarding was not done through the aerobridge. The doors were closed immediately after completing boarding and cooling functioned normally thereafter,” an airline spokesperson said.

Rohan Kumar, a passenger, told news agency ANI that the flight’s air conditioning was turned on only after take-off. “At Delhi airport, after check-in, they did not turn on the air conditioner for an hour. The temperature inside the flight was at least 40 degrees. The passengers were suffering. The air conditioner was on when the flight took off. ” he said.

This incident comes days after an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra in Bengal was delayed by three hours due to intense heat. High ground temperatures caused a technical problem that caused the delay, officials said.

Soaring temperatures in the national capital and other parts of northern India have left millions of people vulnerable to heat stroke. At least five people have died in the last two days and 12 are on life support at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital due to the heat wave.