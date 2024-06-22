With Shivraj Chouhan moving to Delhi, focus shifts to Son Kartikey Chouhan

Kartikey Chouhan, son of Shivraj Chouhan

With former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet and moving to Delhi, political circles are abuzz over the possible rise of his son Kartikey Singh Chouhan.

Mr Chouhan, now Union Agriculture Minister, led a grand tour in Bhopal last Sunday. This was followed by a workers’ gratitude conference in Bherunda, Sehore, on Friday amid a huge uproar that the minister’s son Kartikey Chouhan could be sacked from the Assembly seat vacated by his father. Budhni.

In Bhopal, Chouhan’s tour attracted crowds, highlighting people’s love for the leader. His supporters lined both sides of the streets, waving flags and cheering him.

In Bherunda, Sehore, at a workers’ appreciation conference to celebrate Mr Chouhan’s historic victory in the Budhni Assembly, Kartikey Chauhan, along with his mother Sadhana Singh, thanked the people. Major Chouhan addressed the meeting through video conferencing.

Addressing the workers, Kartikey Chouhan highlighted the overwhelming support from the Budhni Assembly constituency, where his father won a remarkable victory by 1.5 lakh votes.

“The people of Budhni have consistently given their blessings to our leader, making Shivraj ji the six-time MLA. He is the only leader whose election is contested by the people of the constituency. I bow at his feet,” Junior Chouhan said. student at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

The event was attended by several officials including the BJP district president. Kartikey Chouhan used this platform to discuss various issues with the workers and reflect on the challenges they faced during the 2023 elections.

“Many fingers were raised, but we have given a befitting reply to the intellectuals. I don’t see any difference between you, Shivraj ji and me. We all have many bodies and one soul,” the son said.

“In the 2024 elections, everyone put forward their views in the Vidisha parliamentary constituency meeting. The results came out and we registered a victory by one and a half lakh votes,” he announced proudly.

Shivraj Chouhan, popularly known as Mama (maternal uncle), expressed his gratitude for the love and respect shown by the people.

“It is because of your love and respect that I have come this far. I prostrate myself at your feet. Due to my busy schedule, I could not come, but I will definitely come next week. The development work will continue uninterrupted,” he assured.

Highlighting his father’s enduring popularity, Kartikeya Chouhan said, “Our leader was popular even as Chief Minister, and became more popular when he was not Chief Minister. After such a huge victory, today even entire Delhi bows down. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, our leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan is counted among the greatest leaders of the country.”

Congress’s Digvijaya Singh, who lost to Raghogarh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, made light of Junior Chouhan’s comments.

“If Shivraj’s popularity really extends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, BJP leaders should recognize this and consider promoting Shivraj to the post of Chief Minister,” Singh said.

Amid these celebrations, there is growing speculation that Kartikey Chouhan could be removed from the Budhni Assembly seat, vacated by his father after being elected as an MP. This potential move could further cement the Chouhan family’s influence in the region.