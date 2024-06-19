‘With aging stars…’: Report reveals three big questions BCCI asked Gambhir during interview

Appearing in the first round of interviews for the position of head coach of Team India, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was asked some tough questions. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) was fully prepared to grill Gambhir and former Indian women’s team coach WV Raman as they presented their views on the role that Rahul Dravid will leave in a couple of weeks. While Gambhir appeared virtually for the interview, Raman was said to be physically present.

The CAC, appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the job, raised three important questions, according to RevSportz, opposite Gambhir and Raman. They were:

1. What are your ideas regarding the team’s coaching staff?

2. With some senior players in both the batting and bowling departments, how will you handle the transition phase?

3. What are your views on split captaincy, fitness parameters related to workload management and addressing the team’s failure to win ICC trophies?

Gambhir’s name has been linked to the job even before he applied. It was his skills leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 that made him the “ideal candidate” to take Dravid’s place.

In fact, recently, WV Raman also wished Gambhir the best for the job, saying that he wishes the 2011 World Cup winner the best if he takes up the job.

“I have always rated Gautam Gambhir as one of the best captains in the IPL. He has always been intense and tactically sound. His success comes purely from his own efforts. He is committed to cricket and does not try to conform to the expectations of others. If he takes on the role for India, I wish him all the best,” Raman had told the portal.

Gambhir has also raised his demands with the CAC, possibly the most important being that of two separate teams for white-ball and red-ball cricket.

The BCCI is not expected to name the new head coach until the final stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.