Will TikTok be bought by American billionaire Frank McCourt? what it says

Acquiring TikTok would give Frank McCourt’s project known as Project Freedom a whole new scale

Frank McCourt, an American real estate billionaire, intends to buy TikTok to rescue the Internet from the clutches of large platforms that, according to him, are destroying society and endangering children.

In the United States, McCourt is best known as the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, while in Europe he is the current owner of the historic soccer club Olympique de Marseille, which counts French President Emmanuel Macron among its fans.

For years, McCourt has criticized the power of Big Tech platforms, accusing them of harming children and helping to derail the world.

“We’re being manipulated by these big platforms. And that’s why we see everywhere in free societies that there’s kind of a world on fire, right?” McCourt told AFP at the Collision technology conference in Toronto.

As a final example, he cited political unrest in France, where the far-right could win a decisive victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“There’s a lot of turmoil, a lot of chaos, a lot of polarization. Well, you know what? The algorithms are working well. They’re keeping us in that constant state. It’s time for a change.”

McCourt said he was initially motivated to act by the threat social media posed to his seven children.

“This Internet is predatory. It is causing a lot of harm to children. Now we see anxiety, depression and an epidemic of children taking their own lives,” he said.

To address the problem, McCourt is campaigning for a “new Internet” that he says would wrest control of the web from major platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or X.

“These platforms have hundreds of thousands of individual attributes about each of us. And it’s not just about where we shop or what we like to eat or where we are physically present. It’s about how we think, how we get emotional, how we react, how we feel. we behave,” he said.

McCourt envisions a new Internet that he describes as a decentralized, open-source protocol where users control their own data, regardless of which social media app they use.

Acquiring TikTok would give his project known as Project Freedom a whole new scale, attracting legions of mostly young users, he said.

Project Liberty counts Internet pioneer Tim Berners-Lee among its supporters, along with Jonathan Haidt, a New York University professor whose latest book, “The Anxious Generation,” argues that the effects of social media on young people have been devastating.

‘Undemocratic’

McCourt isn’t the only one considering the Chinese-owned platform: Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also submitted an offer.

These plans, which some consider implausible, follow a bill signed by US President Joe Biden in April that gives TikTok 270 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban in the country.

However, it is not certain that TikTok will end up being for sale.

The company is fighting the law in US courts and the Chinese government has said it will not accept the sale of one of the country’s most successful technology brands.

“The US government’s concern is that the data of 170 million Americans is being deleted and sent to China,” which “of course” poses a national security threat, McCourt said.

However, he added: “I hope this TikTok issue makes people wake up and realize (that even on other platforms) their data is being collected and sent somewhere.”

“Maybe not go to China, but somewhere controlled by someone who has it all over you, and that’s not right. That’s undemocratic,” he said.

