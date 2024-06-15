Will those with multiple SIM cards be charged? Telecommunications regulator responds

TRAI said claims of multiple SIMs being loaded are false, baseless and only serve to mislead the public.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI has said that claims of charging customers for having multiple SIM cards or numbering resources are completely false and baseless and only serve to mislead the public.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as the sole custodian of telecom identifier (TI) resources, had approached the TRAI through its reference dated September 29, 2022, seeking its recommendations on the revised National Numbering Plan to carry out efficient management and judicious utilization of numbering resources in the country.

Accordingly, this TRAI Consultation Paper (CP) on the revision of the National Numbering Plan (NNP) has been issued to assess all the factors currently affecting the allocation and utilization of IT resources.

“TRAI has always advocated minimum regulatory intervention that promotes tolerance and self-regulation of market forces,” the telecom regulator said.

“We unequivocally reject and strongly condemn any spurious conjecture that perpetuates the circulation of such misleading information about the consultation document at hand,” he added.

The TRAI also urged all stakeholders and the general public to refer to the official press release and consultation document issued by it through its website for accurate information.

