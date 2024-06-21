Will the UK Conservatives achieve at least an honorable defeat?

A quintessentially English town, Cheltenham has long been a Conservative stronghold and has enjoyed strong support from its predominantly white, affluent middle-class community. Less than two years ago, this city witnessed a fierce debate between Liz Truss and her Indian-origin rival, Rishi Sunak, in the final election of the Conservative Party’s leadership campaign.

Speaking to people in Cheltenham at the time, one could sense a preference for Sunak over Truss among the townspeople. However, it was the party members who had the final say in choosing their leader, who would later become Prime Minister. The majority of the party’s more than 160,000 voters elected Liz Truss. Her tenure, however, was brief, lasting less than 50 days, and ultimately paved the way for Rishi Sunak to become the first non-white Prime Minister of Indian origin of the United Kingdom.

The winds at Cheltenham

Fast forward to the present, Cheltenham, part of the “Blue Wall” of Conservative seats, is on the verge of falling, as are dozens of other seats across the country. Rishi Sunak faces the daunting prospect of presiding over one of the Conservative Party’s worst elections in history.

Recent polling estimates reinforce fears within the Conservative Party of an “extinction-level event”, as one publication described it. By contrast, the Labor Party appears poised for a historic victory. The latest seat projections suggest that Labor will win 453 seats and the Conservatives only 115 of a total of 650 seats in Parliament. These predictions evoke memories of the monumental defeat of the Indian National Congress in the 2014 elections, which sparked debates about the party’s very existence.

Repeated forecasts of a landslide Labor victory have led several Conservative leaders to publicly admit what they have been privately conceding: the country needs a strong opposition. Instead of confidently asserting their chances of victory, they are now urging voters to ensure Labor does not win a landslide majority. Conservative leader and chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the media that if the Labor Party won the general election it would need an “effective opposition” in Parliament. Another leader urged voters not to give Labor a “supermajority”, warning of unchecked power. Minister Mel Stride admitted that Labor was heading towards “the biggest majority practically in the history of this country”.

So will it be a defeat for the Conservatives or a victory for Labour?

Young voters are turning to work

Several factors contribute to the dire situation Rishi Sunak’s party finds itself in. One of the most intriguing reasons is the mass exodus of young voters. According to a survey, all demographic groups are leaving the party, but the most significant change is among younger voters, with only one in ten under 40s expected to vote for the Conservative Party. Younger voters, who are more concerned about issues such as climate change, social equality and progressive values, are increasingly aligning themselves with the Labor Party. The party’s proactive stance on these issues has helped it capture the support of this crucial demographic.

Another reason, affecting all demographic groups, is public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of critical issues such as the economy, health care and social services. The cost of living crisis has seriously undermined public confidence in the Conservative government’s ability to manage the economy effectively. Furthermore, the National Health Service (NHS) is under immense pressure, with long waiting times and staff shortages exacerbating public frustration.

Scandals and controversies have further tarnished the image of the Conservative Party. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including accusations of cronyism in contract awards and internal party conflicts, has damaged his reputation. High-profile resignations and continued leadership challenges have further highlighted instability within the party.

Labor promises

In stark contrast, the Labor Party has been gaining popularity by focusing on issues that resonate with the electorate. Labour’s emphasis on social justice, economic reform and investment in public services has struck a chord with many voters. The party’s promises to tackle income inequality, improve the NHS and invest in education and infrastructure have been welcomed.

Labor leader Keir Starmer has worked actively to rid the party of extreme elements and focus on pragmatic policies. Starmer’s efforts to present a united and competent front have paid off, allowing him to appeal to a broader base of voters. His measured and responsible approach to leadership has contrasted sharply with the perceived chaos within the Conservative Party.

Economic challenges have also contributed to the Conservatives’ decline. Rising inflation, wage stagnation and a growing cost of living crisis have eroded public confidence in the Conservative government’s ability to manage the economy effectively.

First Boris Johnson, then Liz Truss and finally Rishi Sunak, must take full responsibility for the impending debacles. The political landscape in the United Kingdom is undergoing significant changes. None of these leaders have managed to capture the mood of their voters and the winds of change blowing in towns like Cheltenham, which was once synonymous with Conservative loyalty but now stands as a symbol of a wider shift in loyalty. policy. As the UK approaches the next general election in two weeks, the possibility of a historic Labor victory looms large. It remains to be seen whether this shift will lead to a sustained period of Labor dominance or a recalibration of Conservative strategy.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based Indian journalist with three decades of experience in Western media)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.