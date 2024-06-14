Will Rahul agree to be leader of the opposition?

Rahul Gandhi’s slowness in accepting the Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) unanimous decision on June 8 asking him to be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha highlights a serious chink in the grand old man’s armour. match: indecision. Having been recognized as the face of the campaign that propelled Congress from 52 to 99 seats in Lok Sabha, Rahul should have been quick to thank the party for trusting him and accepting the offer.

All party general secretary KC Venugopal, a trusted aide of Rahul, said after the meeting was that having heard the sentiments of the members, he would take a decision soon.

LoPs in the past

The LoP position has existed in the Indian parliamentary system since the days of the Central Legislative Assembly in British India. Motilal Nehru took up that position in 1923. During his tenure, he managed to delay legislation, including the finance bills, of the Raj. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi never held office. Nehru was Prime Minister for three terms; Indira Gandhi lost power and also failed to get elected in 1977. Thus, during the Janata Party government, Yashwantrao Chavan and CM Stephen functioned as LoP.

For a leader to be formally recognized as a LoP, an opposition party requires a minimum of 10% of the total strength of the House. Until the Congress split in 1969, the Lok Sabha had no LoP. Ram Subhag Singh of the Congress (O) received this recognition in 1969, when more than 10% of parliamentarians joined the exodus against Indira Gandhi. However, the privilege of a LoP getting the status and facilities of a cabinet minister had to wait until 1977, when Morarji Desai’s Janata regime amended the rules.

Rajiv Gandhi was LoP in 1989-90; LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took turns as LoP between 1990 and 1996. PV Narasimha Rao held that position for a fortnight during Vajpayee’s brief prime ministerial tenure. Sharad Pawar was LoP of the Congress Party for a little over a year in 1998, before Sonia Gandhi took the reins of the party and also became LoP in the Lok Sabha (1999-2004). During the decade-long rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (2004-2014), LK Advani and Sushma Swaraj were the LoPs in the Lok Sabha.

All eyes on Rahul

In the last decade, as no party has had a share of 10% (the grand old party won 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019), the Congress leader in Parliament in 2014 (Mallikarjun Kharge) and 2019 (Adhir Ranjan Choudhury ) was not granted LoP status. However, for the purposes of selecting key government positions, where the statute requires consultation with LoP, they were invited to selection meetings.

With the Congress recovering with 99 seats (the strength has since increased to 101 with two independents, both Congress members before the elections, joining the Congress in Parliament), the decade-long “banishment” is over, and the party He is looking towards Rahul. be the face of him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Performance as a deputy

If Rahul accepts the post, his presence in Parliament will be required for most days of a session. His attendance as an MP from both Amethi and Wayanad between 2004-2019 has not been very encouraging. He undertook overseas stays when Parliament was in session, and his record in asking questions and participating in debates has been dismal.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Rahul boasted of his expert knowledge of the government system for years. The real test awaits him now: providing effective leadership to the 232 MPs of the INDIA bloc at a time when Narendra Modi heads a 293-member NDA coalition.

Perhaps it is worth remembering a note in the diary that was Indira Gandhi’s de facto number two in her last term as Prime Minister. The views of Pranab Mukherjee, who became President of India, were recorded in Sharmishtha Mukherjee’s book, Pranab, my father: “He (Rahul) has all the arrogance of his Nehru-Gandhi lineage without its political acumen…Perhaps politics is not his calling.”

As LoP, Rahul will have to follow rules and procedures. Frequent absences from House proceedings will not be welcomed. LoP has to be cautious and responsible.

Sonya’s question

Apart from this dilemma, the Congress is facing another crisis in Rajya Sabha. After Sonia became party president in 1998, the Congress constitution was amended to provide that the party chief will be the Congress president in Parliament, even if he is not an MP. Sonia’s election to the Lok Sabha in 1999 saw her hold both seats for over two decades. Although she is no longer Congress president or Lok Sabha MP, she being a Rajya Sabha MP, she has now been re-elected as Congress president in Parliament. Thus, Mallikarjun Kharge, the party chief, will be the LoP in Rajya Sabha, with Sonia gracing the Opposition front benches.

If Rahul Gandhi indeed becomes LoP, perhaps he would like to carry on the parliamentary legacy of Feroze Gandhi, the original MP from Rae Bareli (1952, 1957), as well as dust off the records of his great-great-grandfather, Motilal Nehru, who since the LoP could paralyze and delay the legislation of the British Raj in 1923.

The first successful fight against fraud in the Indian Parliament was carried out by Feroze Gandhi, which led to the resignation of the then Finance Minister in February 1958. The then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, could not find fault with the tirade Feroze Gandhi’s articulate and well-researched book. , which was carried out according to parliamentary rules and procedures. The precedents set in that debate endure in the Speaker’s decisions to this day.

Will Rahul Gandhi, who changed the fortunes of his party and put an end to rumors about a “Congress-murmur Bharat’, does it live up to the expectations expressed in the CWC resolution? Or will he choose to shirk responsibility once again, just as he had winked at Manmohan Singh’s bid, supported by Pranab Mukherjee during the UPA regime, to become a minister and gain administrative experience?

(Shubhabrata Bhattacharya is a retired editor and public affairs commentator)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.