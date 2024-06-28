Will Kalki 2898 AD make a Baahubali or RRR?

The biggest star, the grandest canvas, a story that spans millennia, weaving its tale from mythology some 5,000 years ago to an imagined future, 874 years away, computer graphics and visual effects, style and some substance , youth and experience… that’s it. Kalki 2898 AD for you.

Considered to be the most expensive Indian film at Rs 600 crore, will it be able to make a Baahubalia RRRor a PushpaWill it rank high among Tollywood films that have achieved international fame and box office? That is the question on everyone’s mind.

After all, Nag Ashwin has a reputation. He created magic with mahanatithe biopic on yesteryear actress Savitri, with which she won hearts and awards. And this is only his third film in 10 years as a director. It takes enormous self-confidence to dare to dream big.

Kalki manages to take the story through the centuries, transcending from a mythological Mahabharata to a technological distant future, without too many problems or transition issues, using computer graphics and real-world art, quite seamlessly.

If there was war and death on the battlefield eons ago, fast forward to the future is even more depressing. At least there was a Krishna and an Ashwattamma and a dharma that guided actions and events back then. Now we have to wait for a devastating ending.

An aging, wrinkled God of The Complex who wants to obtain the ambrosia of power and youth by extracting the life force from babies still forming in a mother’s womb.

It would seem that even in the future women will have no control over their own bodies. They are not part of the power structure, their only function is to conceive and nurture. So you can catapult yourself or zoom in a thousand years into the future and still encounter sexual harassment in the workplace.

From Deepika Padukone to Disha Patani, from Shobana to Mrunal Thakur, the one who stood out for me was the young and brilliant Malayalam actress Anna Ben of Kumbalangi Nights fame. I would have expected a stronger character for the woman who would be the mother of god Kalki. With two young women as producers of the film, I would have liked to see that.

Prabhas himself is not a good and good superhero. He has human weaknesses, he is willing to sacrifice even his godfather to protect himself, he is laid-back, selfish, he doesn’t want to move or act unless he feels threatened, and the only thing that really turns him on is the desire to go to ‘The Compound’.

It is interesting that in our futuristic world, the highest aspiration is a green world, with real plants and animals, real fruits and foods. But Prabhas’ world seems grey, dreary and deserted, with bad roads and the only thing people seem to be interested in is accumulating points. A parallel to our money-driven world.

The director has consciously introduced diversity into the population, especially in the rebel world, which is fighting for a better tomorrow, perhaps to turn it into a global platform.

Amitabh Bachchan is the connecting thread from the beginning till the end and as expected, he brings gravitas to his role and responsibility, easily looking better than the two in the fight sequences with Prabhas.

The first half tries to present the Kalki universe, the rules of life and existence. Cameos by Dulquer Salman, Mrinal Thakur and Vijay Devarakonda add to not only the star’s weight but also the story of the film, but the surprise elements are Ram Gopal Varma and Rajamouli. They evoke laughter and lighten the mood, but I wondered to what extent a non-Telugu audience would connect with the contextual humour.

The purpose-built futuristic car Bujji is almost a character in the film, with Keerthy Suresh lending her voice to the AI-powered robot who also displays emotional intelligence.

Kamal Haasan doesn’t get much screen time, but the challenger of God had to be someone like him. No ordinary actor can be acceptable in such a role. So, the sequel will be eagerly awaited, where we can expect Kamal Haasan’s character to become meatier with clashes between him, Big B and Rebel Star Prabhas.

(Uma Sudhir is executive editor of NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.