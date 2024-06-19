Will Indira Gandhi’s words about Priyanka be true?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally relented. She has been named Congress candidate by bypoll in Kerala’s Wayanad. Ever since Rahul Gandhi entered politics in 2004, there has been an internal clamor within the Congress for him to join as well.

The late Jagdish Piyush, a veteran Congress worker from Amethi since the days of Sanjay Gandhi in 1977, coined a slogan in 1999: Amethi ki danka, daughter Priyanka (Amethi clarion, daughter Priyanka). It was then that Priyanka first campaigned for Sonia Gandhi in neighboring Raebareli. The motto adorned the walls of the region, earning Piyush the nickname “Bard of Amethi”.

In late April this year, Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra publicly supported her candidacy when decisions on Congress candidates from Amethi and Raebareli were pending. He even offered himself as a candidate if she hesitated to come forward.

A good start

When Rahul Gandhi entered politics two decades ago, Priyanka had stated that her priority was raising her children, who were very young at the time. Her son, Rehan, is now 23 years old and her daughter, Miraya, is a year younger. Priyanka was active in campaigning for her mother and her brother in the last election, and she made frequent trips to oversee work in Sonia Gandhi’s constituency.

Since formally joining politics in January 2019 as Congress general secretary, Priyanka initially served as the party’s campaign manager in Uttar Pradesh, albeit without significant success. His notable two-day Ganga yatra from Prayagraj to Varanasi in March 2019, on a boat, attracted attention but no votes.

However, his role as head of Uttar Pradesh facilitated strong relationships with local politicians. Unlike Rahul, who thinks in English and translates while speaking in Hindi, Priyanka, who spent many hours during her childhood in the home of acclaimed Hindi scholar Harivansh Rai Bachchan, is fluent in colloquial Hindi. This capability proved vital in forming the Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, posing a formidable challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During state elections in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, Priyanka emerged as a key activist for her party. Her influence stood out particularly in the success of the Himachal Pradesh campaign, attributed in part to her efforts along with her trusted aide Rajiv Shukla, Congress secretary and cricket administrator.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Priyanka presented herself as someone who would present swift and blunt rebuttals against the BJP’s allegations, often invoking the sacrifices of her grandmother and father.

“People will see me in it”

Makhan Lal Fotedar, a trusted aide of Indira Gandhi who oversaw elections in Raebareli from 1977 and was her political secretary from 1980 to 1984, recounted a conversation he had with her in Srinagar on September 28, 1984, a few days before her tragic assassination on October 31, 1984. Fotedar recounted this conversation in his memoirs, The Chinar Leaves, published in 2015. Indira Gandhi had visited Kashmir with her grandchildren on September 27 and returned to Delhi two days later before embarking on her last campaign tour to Orissa (now Odisha). The interview she had scheduled for the morning of October 31 with the British actor Peter Ustinov for a television channel was tragically interrupted due to her murder.

Recalling the events of September 28, 1984, Fotedar writes that Indira Gandhi visited the shrine of the Kuldevi of the Nehru clan, Sharika Bhagwan Ashtadash (goddess with 18 hands) in Hariparvat, as well as the dargah of Sufi saint Makhdoom Sahib. “Upon returning to her guest house, he said something remarkable about her and her granddaughter,” Fotedar writes. “Fotedarji, she may not live long. But you must take care of Priyanka as she grows up.” Fotedar asked, “Do you think I will live that long?” To this, Indira Gandhi responded affirmatively: “You will live to see her grow and shine on the national horizon. People will see me in her and remember me when they see her. She will shine and the next century will be hers. Then people will forget me.”

Fotedar passed away in September 2017. It is unclear whether most Indians today, born after her assassination 40 years ago, remember Indira Gandhi, apart from the enduring legacy of the liberation of Bangladesh in December 1971 and the unforgettable memory of the Emergency imposed 49 years ago in June. However, as Priyanka makes her election debut, it is worth remembering this conversation recorded by Fotedar.

In 1990, I asked Fotedar if he had shared his memories with Rajiv Gandhi. She confirmed that he had and that Rajiv Gandhi had asked, “Did Mom really say that?” Later, after Sonia Gandhi’s entry into politics and the popularization of the Jagdish Piyush slogan, Amethi Ka Danka, daughter Priyanka, Fotedar wrote to him formally, citing the conversation. He received no response.

Will Priyanka reignite the spirit of debate?

If Priyanka wins in Wayanad, she will become the only MP from Kerala, a state that has a rich legacy on the role of women in society. Announcing her candidature, Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated her 2022 declaration: ““Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon” (I am a woman, I can fight). If she is elected, Priyanka is expected to reintroduce spirited debates in the Lok Sabha. While she occasionally echoes Rahul’s discordant rhetoric, her speech has largely been in line with what the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat recently described as the “Paksh-Pratipaksh“Spirit of debate: that is, opposition not just for the sake of opposition.

The Congress team of 99 MPs includes promising figures who won comfortably in close polls: Deepender Hooda (Rohtak, Haryana), Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat, Assam), Rakibul Hussain (Nagaon, Assam), Manish Tiwari (Chandigarh), Geniben Thakor ( Sabarkantha, Gujarat), Varsha Gaikwad (North Central Mumbai, Maharashtra), Vishal Patil (Sangli, Maharashtra), Praniti Shinde (Solapur, Maharashtra), Rajesh Rathore (Sitapur, UP) and four-term Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor .

Rahul Gandhi’s decision on whether or not to accept the post of opposition leader is awaited.

If Priyanka wins in Wayanad, one of the prominent faces of the Lok Sabha opposition could once again be a woman, reminiscent of the days of Sushma Swaraj, who had led the BJP’s spirited opposition during the Manmohan Singh era.

