Wild theories about Joe Biden’s appearance

Discussions about US President Joe Biden’s age and health have taken center stage as he prepares for a re-election campaign in 2024. Biden, who turned 81 in November 2023, is already the oldest sitting president in the history of the United States. Questions abound about his physical and cognitive abilities, especially given the demanding nature of the American presidency. Several videos from recent months show Biden looking frail and confused by events.

In one video, he stands unusually still for 30 seconds during a June 16 concert at the White House while others around him dance. In another, he “greets” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Many users claim, without providing evidence, that it is not Biden but a double in several videos. A widely circulated video about X suggests that he is being impersonated through the use of CIA mask technology.

The accompanying video, viewed nearly 5 million times, claims to show “documentation” describing changes to Biden’s appearance, such as his earlobes, chin and skin texture. The publication also alleges that the president of the United States changed his signature after 30 years.

Recently, images of Joe Biden have gone viral and many are wondering if he is being impersonated using CIA mask technology.

The video has generated mixed reactions in X.

“I admit it. It looks different. I’ve been saying this for a few years. Something is not right here, no matter what they try to tell us. If this is a big ruse for the American people, and Joey is not who they say he is, not even “as is,” one user commented.

“Biden’s frequent change of appearance is definitely not normal,” said another.

However, doubts have also been raised about the double theory. “I don’t know… I have never believed in this theory. Politicians are surrounded every day by colleagues, staff, security, press, they have families, friends, neighbors and acquaintances. It is possible that you can falsify someone’s information.” “You may be able to fake their voice, but you’ll never be able to fully capture their mannerisms, quirks, and intricate details of their personal relationships,” one comment read.

One user, @Zegdie, argued that it could be due to medical reasons. “Dementia changes his appearance and the medications he is given to try to keep him alert for a performance. He tires easily, which also gives him that exhausted look. He is getting worse with each passing day. He is headed to Camp David for ten days to rest. “Ready for the Trump-Biden debate.”

This is not the first time such absurd claims have gone viral. Forbes cited one such statement last year. The tweet that shares a cnn The clip of Biden’s return to the United States after his visit to Israel in October 2023 garnered significant attention, racking up more than 2.8 million views, but lacked research or evidence to support the claim.

Forbes He said the tweet went viral due to the radical changes introduced by Elon Musk after purchasing the company.