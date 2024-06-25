WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s legal battles: a timeline

Julian Assange will plead guilty in a deal with US authorities when he appears in US court this week.

Washington:

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has reached a deal to plead guilty to one count of violating the U.S. Espionage Act, prosecutors said in court papers Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in a US federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands this week, where he is expected to be sentenced to time served and allowed to return to his home in Australia.

Below are some key events and details in Assange’s life:

July 1971: Assange is born in Townsville, Australia, to parents involved in theater. As a teenager, he earned a reputation as a computer programmer. In 1995, he is fined for computer hacking, but avoids prison on the condition of not committing another crime.

2006: Assange founds WikiLeaks, creating an Internet-based “dead letters” service for leakers of classified or sensitive information.

April 5, 2010: WikiLeaks releases leaked video from a US helicopter showing an airstrike that killed civilians in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff.

July 25, 2010: WikiLeaks publishes more than 91,000 documents, mostly secret US military reports on the Afghanistan war.

October 2010: WikiLeaks releases 400,000 classified military files chronicling the Iraq War. The following month, it releases thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables, including candid opinions from foreign leaders and blunt assessments of security threats.

November 18, 2010: A Swedish court orders Assange’s arrest over allegations of sexual crimes, which he denies. He is arrested in Britain the following month on a European arrest warrant, but is released on bail.

February 2011: London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court orders Assange’s extradition to Sweden. He appeals.

June 14, 2012: The British Supreme Court rejects Assange’s final appeal. Five days later, she takes refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and requests political asylum, which Ecuador grants her in August 2012.

May 19, 2017: Swedish prosecutors discontinue their investigation, saying it is impossible to continue while Assange is in the Ecuadorian embassy.

April 11, 2019: After Ecuador revokes his political asylum, Assange is removed from the embassy and arrested. A British court sentences him on May 1 to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail. He serves his sentence early, but remains in prison awaiting extradition hearings.

May 13, 2019: Swedish prosecutors reopen their investigation and say they will seek Assange’s extradition.

June 11, 2019: The US Justice Department formally asks Britain to extradite Assange to the United States to face charges of conspiracy to hack US government computers and violate an espionage law.

November 19, 2019: Swedish prosecutors abandon their investigation, saying the evidence is not strong enough to bring charges, partly due to the passage of time.

February 21, 2020: A London court begins the first part of extradition hearings.

January 4, 2021: A British judge rules that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges, saying his mental health problems mean he would be at risk of suicide.

December 10, 2021: The United States wins an appeal against the ruling after a judge said it is satisfied with a package of American guarantees over Assange’s detention conditions.

March 14, 2022: Britain’s Supreme Court denies Assange permission to appeal the decision to extradite him to the United States.

March 23, 2022: Assange marries his long-term partner, Stella Moris, the mother of his two children fathered inside the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​inside a high-security British prison.

June 17, 2022: Britain orders Assange’s extradition to the United States, prompting Assange to appeal.

June 2023: London High Court judge rules Assange has no legal grounds to appeal.

February 20, 2024: Assange launches what his supporters say will be his last attempt to avoid extradition.

March 26, 2024: Extradition is put on hold as the court says the United States must provide guarantees that Assange will not face a possible death penalty.

May 20, 2024: The High Court gives Assange permission to file a full appeal against his extradition on the grounds that, as a foreign national on trial, he may not be able to rely on his First Amendment right to freedom of expression. that American citizens enjoy.

June 24, 2024: The US Department of Justice and Assange reveal an agreement in which he will plead guilty to a criminal charge and be sentenced to time served.

