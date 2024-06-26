WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns home a free man and hugs his wife

Julian Assange has landed in Canberra to start life as a free man.

Canberra:

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to Australia to begin life as a free man on Wednesday after admitting to revealing U.S. defense secrets in a deal that opened the door to his London prison cell.

Assange landed on a cold Canberra night on a private jet, the final act in an international drama that took him from a five-year sentence in Britain’s high-security Belmarsh prison to a courtroom on an American island territory. of the Pacific and, finally, home.

With his white hair combed back, the Australian raised his fist as he emerged from the plane door, striding across the tarmac to give his wife Stella a hug that lifted her off the ground, and then to hug his father.

Dozens of television journalists, photographers and reporters peered through the airport fence to see Assange, who was wearing a dark suit, white shirt and brown tie.

WikiLeaks said on

“He will be able to spend quality time with his wife Stella and their two children, he will be able to walk up and down the beach and feel the sand on his toes in the winter, that beautiful cold,” said Assange’s father, John Shipton.

Assange’s long battle with US prosecutors came to an unexpected end in the Northern Mariana Islands, where a judge accepted his guilty plea to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information.

The remote courtroom was chosen because of the 52-year-old’s unwillingness to go to the continental United States and its proximity to Australia.

‘A free man’

As part of a behind-the-scenes legal negotiation with the US Department of Justice, he was sentenced to the time he had already served in London (five years and two months) and granted freedom.

“You can walk out of this courtroom a free man,” the judge told him.

Assange had published hundreds of thousands of confidential US documents on the whistleblowing website since 2010.

He became a hero to defenders of free speech, but a villain to those who thought he endangered US security and intelligence sources.

“Working as a journalist, I encouraged my source to provide material that was said to be classified,” Assange told the court.

Assange’s lawyer, Jen Robinson, told reporters it was a “historic day” that “ends 14 years of legal battles.”

“It also brings to an end a case that has been recognized as the greatest threat to the First Amendment in the 21st century,” he said.

‘Too long’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was “very pleased” with the result.

“Regardless of your views on his activities, and they will vary, Mr Assange’s case has dragged on too long,” he told parliament in Canberra.

The United Nations also welcomed Assange’s release, saying the case had raised human rights concerns.

But former US Vice President Mike Pence criticized the plea deal on social media platform

The US Justice Department said after the hearing that Assange was banned from returning there without permission.

US authorities had wanted to try Assange for divulging military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was indicted by a US federal grand jury in 2019 on 18 counts stemming from WikiLeaks’ publication of a trove of national security documents.

The material he published through WikiLeaks included videos showing civilians killed by fire from a US helicopter gunship in Iraq in 2007. The victims included a photographer and a Reuters driver.

‘I can not stop crying’

In 2019, he was arrested and held in Belmarsh Prison while fighting extradition to the United States.

He had spent seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault accusations that were eventually dropped.

He met his wife Stella Assange while holed up in the embassy, ​​and the couple married in a ceremony at London’s Belmarsh Prison. They have two small children.

“I can’t stop crying,” he said in X Stella, who was waiting for him in Australia.

“I’m beyond excited,” she later told reporters as she left a Canberra hotel with Assange’s father to see her husband at the airport.

The announcement of the agreement came two weeks before Assange appeared in court in Britain to appeal against a ruling approving his extradition to the United States.

Washington had charged Assange under the Espionage Act of 1917 and his supporters warned that he risked being sentenced to 175 years in prison.

The plea deal was not entirely unexpected. US President Joe Biden had been under increasing pressure to drop the long-running case against Assange.

The Australian government made an official request to that effect in February and Biden said he would consider it, raising hopes among Assange’s supporters that his ordeal could be over.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)