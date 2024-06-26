WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleads guilty in US court

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange landed in Saipan for a US court hearing on Wednesday.

Saipan, United States:

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty Wednesday in a US court in Saipan, AFP journalists said, in a plea deal that will set him free after years of legal drama.

The 52-year-old admitted a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information in the courtroom of the Northern Mariana Islands, a US Pacific territory.

“Guilty on the information,” Assange said, later joking with the judge during the proceedings that whether he is satisfied “depends on the outcome of the hearing.”

Assange has long been sought by Washington for revealing hundreds of thousands of secret US documents from 2010 as head of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks.

He was freed Monday from a high-security British prison where he had been held for five years while fighting extradition to the United States.

He is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to five years and two months in prison, with credit for the same time he spent behind bars in Britain.

Assange’s wife Stella said he would be a “free man” and thanked supporters who have campaigned for his release.

“We weren’t really sure until the last 24 hours that this was actually happening,” she told BBC radio, saying she was “just elated.”

The Northern Mariana Islands were chosen because of Assange’s unwillingness to go to the continental United States and because of its proximity to Australia, according to a court filing.

Once the hearing is over, Assange will fly to Canberra, Australia, WikiLeaks said on social media platform X, adding that the plea deal “should never have had to happen.”

The Australian government said his case had “prolonged too long” and that “nothing would be gained by his continued imprisonment”.

– End of a tough test –

Since 2010, Assange has become a hero to free speech advocates and a villain to those who thought he had compromised US security and intelligence sources.

US authorities wanted to try Assange for divulging military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was indicted by a US federal grand jury in 2019 on 18 counts stemming from WikiLeaks’ publication of a trove of national security documents.

The United Nations praised Assange’s release and said the case had raised “a number of human rights concerns.”

Assange’s mother, Christine Assange, said in a statement carried by Australian media that she was “grateful that my son’s ordeal is finally coming to an end.”

But former US Vice President Mike Pence criticized X’s plea deal as a “miscarriage of justice” that “dishonors the service and sacrifice of the men and women of our Armed Forces.”

The announcement of the agreement came two weeks before Assange appeared in court in Britain to appeal against a ruling approving his extradition to the United States.

– Extradition battle –

Assange had been held in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison since April 2019.

He was arrested after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault allegations that were eventually dropped.

The material he published through WikiLeaks included a video showing civilians killed by fire from a US helicopter gunship in Iraq in 2007. The victims included a photographer and a Reuters driver.

The United States charged Assange under the Espionage Act of 1917 and his supporters warned he risked being sentenced to 175 years in prison.

The British government approved his extradition in June 2022 but, in a recent twist, two British judges said in May that he could appeal against the transfer.

The plea deal was not entirely unexpected. US President Joe Biden had been under increasing pressure to drop the long-running case against Assange.

The Australian government made an official request to that effect in February and Biden said he would consider it, raising hopes among Assange’s supporters that his ordeal could be over.

In the first official U.S. reaction to the plea deal, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that as the case is about to go before a judge, “I believe it is appropriate for me not to comment on the matter in this moment”.

