Why the UGC-NET exam was canceled a day after it was conducted

The Ministry of Education ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), just a day after it was conducted. This decision comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam and is currently under review by the Supreme Court.

Unlike previous practices, this time the National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in pencil and paper format. About 81% of the 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam, which was held in 317 cities across the country.

The cancellation was prompted by inputs received from the National Cybercrime Threat Analysis Unit of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center (I4C), indicating possible compromises in the integrity of the exam, according to the Ministry of Education.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided to cancel the June 2024 UGC-NET examination,” the ministry said in a statement.

“A further examination will be carried out, for which information will be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation into the matter,” he added.

About UGC-NET Exam

The UGC-NET exam tests the eligibility of Indian citizens as ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor’ roles in universities and colleges. It is usually conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode twice a year (June and December).

Candidates who qualify for assistant professorship are considered on the basis of their performance in Papers I and II of the UGC-NET examination. Those eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can conduct research or apply for an assistant professorship. Rules for assistant professors vary by university, college, or state government.

The cancellation and subsequent investigation mark a significant advance in the exam process, which affects thousands of candidates across the country.



