Why the Hindujas, the UK’s richest family, face jail terms in Switzerland

Four members of Britain’s richest family, the Hindujas, have been found guilty of exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion. The Hindujas, whose fortunes are estimated at about $47 billion, face prison sentences of about four years.

A Swiss court convicted them on Friday of exploitation and illegal employment, but acquitted them of a more serious charge of human trafficking. He ordered a jail term of four years and six months for Prakash Hinduja and his wife Kamal Hinduja, and gave his son Ajay and Namrata sentences of four years each.

The Hindujas have challenged the verdict in a higher court.

Prosecutors alleged that the Hindujas paid their staff just $8 to work 18 hours a day, less than a tenth of the minimum wage under Swiss law. Their passports were also confiscated.

The Hindujas rarely allowed them to leave the house in the wealthy Cologny neighborhood of Geneva. They spent more on their dog than on their servants, prosecutors told the court during the trial.

The Hindujas denied the allegations and said their employees could leave the village and receive ample benefits. The defense argued that the employees were “grateful” to the Hindujas for “offering them a better life.”

They also reached an out-of-court settlement with the three employees, but prosecutors continued with the case due to the severity of the charges.

Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, both in their 70s, did not attend court due to health reasons. Ajay and Namrata attended the trial but were not present on Friday to hear the verdict.

The Hinduja Group, which is present in 38 countries, has interests in oil and gas, banking and healthcare.