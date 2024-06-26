Why the emergency arose today in Parliament, 49 years later

The Indian Emergency was a 21-month period marked by unprecedented political turmoil in India.

New Delhi:

Addressing the House today, re-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemned the Congress-led government’s decision to impose Emergency in 1975, calling it a “dark chapter in Indian democracy”. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, considered one of the most controversial periods in India’s political history.

Birla stated that it is imperative to remember and educate the younger generations about these critical historical events. “Awareness about the Constitution will only be strengthened when the younger generations know what democracy is,” Birla said. “The state of emergency is a dark chapter in Indian democracy. Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a state of emergency and attacked the Constitution.”

The state of emergency in India was a 21-month period marked by unprecedented political turmoil in India. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a state of emergency across the country, citing “internal unrest” as the reason, and President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed officially issued the order under Article 352 of the Constitution. During this period, civil liberties were suspended, elections were cancelled, and the prime minister ruled with an iron fist. Political opponents were imprisoned, dissidents were forced into hiding, and the press faced severe censorship.

In his speech, Mr. Birla did not mince his words in condemning the imposition of the state of emergency. “This House strongly condemns the decision to impose the state of emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those who opposed the state of emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India’s democracy. The June 25, 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in Indian history,” he said.

Birla said the Emergency was an attack on democratic values ​​enshrined in the Indian Constitution, drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

“India is known throughout the world as the mother of democracy. Democratic values ​​and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values ​​have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Indira Gandhi imposed dictatorship in that India. India’s democratic values ​​were crushed and freedom of expression strangled,” Birla added.

Birla’s comments were met with boos from Congress leaders in the House.

“This is an unnecessary divisive politics being pursued by the BJP and it does not send a good message to the nation,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told NDTV. “The Speaker’s election was quite amicable and as you saw, all the opposition leaders stood up and promised to cooperate with the Speaker. It is quite unfortunate that the Speaker himself has undermined that spirit with a very divisive statement on the Emergency which was frankly not needed.”

“A lot of water has flowed through the Ganges since 1975. Indira Gandhi regretted it. She was defeated in the 1977 elections. The BJP should stop driving a car by looking only in the rear-view mirror. It is quite surprising that the treasury benches are protesting. If they want to protest, they can go to the opposition and give us a chance. We will gladly take it. This is not the way to start a new term. The issue of emergency has already been resolved. We should talk about the strangulation of institutions today. These are the things we should be talking about instead of always looking at something that happened 45-48 years ago,” said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

On being re-elected Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term, Birla said he looked forward to constructive criticism and uninterrupted debates in the House. “Treasury and Opposition benches run the House together; the strength of Indian democracy is in listening to everyone and running the House with everyone’s agreement. I hope to run the House with everyone’s agreement. Even if there is only one member of a party, they should have enough time,” he said.

Welcoming the 281 first-time members of the Lok Sabha, Mr. Birla encouraged them to learn about parliamentary traditions and practices from their senior colleagues.