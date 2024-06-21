Why some people are protected against Covid-19, study reveals

The study is based on an analysis of genetic activity in nasal tissues.

A new study published in the nature scientific magazine has revealed why some people never get COVID-19, even after exposure. The researchers conducted an experiment, the first in the world, in which they intentionally infected healthy volunteers with a pre-Alpha strain of SARS-CoV-2.

They found that people who resist infections have a much faster immune response in their nasal tissues compared to those who get sick. This response includes activation of mucosal-associated invariant T cells (MAIT) and a decrease in inflammatory white blood cells, which eliminate the virus before it occurs.

The study He also found that people who resist infection have elevated expression of a gene called HLA-DQA2 in nasal cells.

Professor Christopher Chiu, from the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, who led the fight against COVID-19 human challenge study, said: “This article highlights the value of powerful, cutting-edge approaches applied through collaboration in the world’s first SARS-CoV-2 human challenge study.

“This research program continues to provide unique insights into how the immune system protects us from infections that cannot be achieved in any other environment.

“These findings will not only have an important impact on the development of next-generation interventions for SARS-CoV-2, but should also be generalizable to other future outbreaks and pandemics.”

This research could provide a basis for developing new treatments and vaccines that mimic these natural protective responses.