Why scrap NEETs? Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid allegations of irregularities

Students should not panic, appealed Dharmendra Pradhan

The controversy surrounding the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, fueled by allegations of document leaks, triggered huge protests across the country, with many questioning the credibility and transparency of the process.

The NEET is an entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency, or NTA, for admission to the undergraduate medical programme.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in an attempt to allay concerns of aspirants and parents, said they “should not panic”.

“There is still no evidence that any documents have been leaked. There are accusations and the competent authorities are investigating them.

“Some accusations and vague information are coming. Let’s wait for the investigation by the interested authorities. Let’s wait until July 8 for the Supreme Court’s ruling. There is nothing to hide…”, he said.

Highlighting the massive scale at which the exams are being conducted – more than 23 lakh aspirants took the exam at more than 4,700 centers in India and 14 abroad in 13 languages ​​- Mr. Pradhan emphasized: “Certain accusations in two centers. Those involved in the misdeed will be severely punished.”

“Some anomalies have come before us. We are aware of the problem. The Supreme Court also issued a judgment yesterday. There should not be any confusion after that,” he told NDTV.

The 1,563 affected students will be given the opportunity to re-sit the exams, he said, adding: “Those who are interested can opt for retesting at the six specific centres, where it was alleged that students did not have enough time.” to write your article.”

But why didn’t the National Testing Agency, or NTA, which conducts the exam, act until the Supreme Court intervened? “That is not true. After the anomaly came to light, the NTA came up with a formula – the grace note formula. It was also cited by the Supreme Court. However, some anomalies were found in that formula because six students became the highest scorers on the list that was an eyesore for many students.

There were protests against the decision, the Center intervened and a committee was formed, he said, adding that the panel recommended re-testing at all six centers for the affected students.

The minister met today with a delegation of students and parents. “I listened to them and assured them. I told them to have faith in the government… The intention is not lacking. When they organize such a big entrance test, do not judge us by the anomalies in two or three centers.” he said.

Will the entrance test be eliminated? “What is the need to eliminate NEETs? The opposition has vested interests. The first NEET last year was from the Tamil Nadu state board. The student was from rural Tamil Nadu. So what are the accusations?” said the minister.

The results of the exam held on May 5 were expected to be announced on June 14. However, they were not published on June 4, supposedly because the evaluation of the answer sheets was carried out.

The results showed that 1,563 candidates received grace marks for an incorrect question, prompting the government to intervene and cancel their mark sheets.

The Center intervened following allegations of massive irregularities in the entrance exams, allegations of improper distribution of question papers, optical mark recognition (OMR), torn sheets or delays in distribution of papers.

If any of the 1,563 candidates decide not to retake the test, their previous score will be restored without grace marks.