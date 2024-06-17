Why is Vladimir Putin going to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un?

For Kim “this visit is a victory,” said Leif-Eric Easley. (Archive)

Seoul:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to North Korea on Tuesday to meet with leader Kim Jong Un in a high-profile visit that will showcase their deepening ties.

AFP analyzes what we know:

Why are North Korea and Russia friends?

When it was founded after World War II, North Korea moved closer to the Soviet Union.

The collapse of the USSR in 1991 left North Korea without a key benefactor, helping to trigger widespread famine later that decade.

In 2000, shortly after assuming the presidency, Putin sought to renew ties and visited Pyongyang to meet with Kim’s father, then-leader Kim Jong Il, becoming the first Russian leader to do so.

Still, in the mid-2000s, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia supported UN sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program.

When Kim Jong Un replaced his father in 2011, he initially attempted to strike a balance between Russia and North Korea’s other key historical ally, China.

But Russia and North Korea have since grown closer: Moscow forgave most of its ally’s debt in 2012 and Kim traveled to Vladivostok, near the border, in 2019 to meet with Putin.

Why visit now?

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has become increasingly isolated and looking for friends, experts say.

Last year, Kim made a rare trip abroad on his bulletproof train to meet Putin at a Russian spaceport.

South Korea, the United States and Ukraine claimed that North Korea was sending weapons to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine, violating a series of U.N. sanctions, in exchange for technical help with its nascent satellite program.

North Korea has denied this, calling the claim “absurd,” even as it thanked Russia for using its U.N. veto in March to effectively end monitoring of sanctions violations, just as U.N. experts began to investigate alleged arms transfers.

Kim has also stepped up weapons testing, including a series of launches this year of cruise missiles, which analysts say North Korea could be supplying Russia for use in Ukraine.

“During the Cold War, North Korea was always in a position to ask Russia for military and economic aid,” Cheong Seong-chang of the Seoul-based Sejong Institute told AFP.

The two countries are “cooperating equally” for the first time, Cheong said, adding that it was a kind of “honeymoon period” for them.

What’s in it for Kim?

For Kim, “this visit is a victory,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

A summit with Putin will “improve” North Korea’s status internationally and “reinforce Kim’s domestic legitimacy,” he said, adding that while Russia cannot replace China economically, it shows that “Pyongyang has options.”

Kim is expected to receive Putin in person at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport, likely accompanied by Kim Yo Jong, his powerful sister, and his teenage daughter Kim Ju Ae, who many experts speculate could be North Korea’s next ruler. .

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said satellite images showed possible signs of a “large structure” set up in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, which could indicate preparations were underway for a large event or parade.

And the results?

Citing a Kremlin aide, Russian agencies said Monday that the two leaders will sign “important documents” during the visit.

This may include a “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” that will outline future cooperation and address “security issues,” Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.

“North Korea is giving its top priority to relations with Russia and Russia is reciprocal,” said Cheong of the Sejong Institute.

“Cooperation between the two countries in the military and economic sectors is expected to expand.”

Whats Next?

Before the visit, North Korea had not conducted any major weapons tests, nor had it launched garbage-filled balloons toward South Korea in revenge for similar missives sent north by activists, as it has done in recent days.

But the calm will not last long, Cheong said.

Emboldened by Putin’s visit, Kim is likely to “switch to a hardline attitude against the South after Putin leaves.”

Experts have said that during Putin’s visit, North Korea will likely push to export more war materials for use in Ukraine, in exchange for importing food and energy from Russia.

“At least for now, Putin’s war in Ukraine establishes an ‘axis of transactionalism’ among sanctions violators seeking to trade yesterday’s weapons for today’s military technology,” said Easley of Ewha University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)