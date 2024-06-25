Why is Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space?

The Boeing Starliner makes its maiden voyage.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is trapped on the International Space Station (ISS) after faults were found in the Boeing spacecraft in which they were traveling. Her return was scheduled for June 26, but it is now unknown when the astronauts will attempt their return trip to Earth. land.

The Boeing Starliner, which is making its maiden voyage, has faced a series of glitches that delayed its launch twice. The constant delays have raised questions, but compounding their problems are accusations that problems with the spacecraft were known in advance.

The ISS is a “mini city in space” the size of a football field that astronauts from multiple space agencies use for their research.

Williams and crewmate Butch Wilmore arrived there on June 5 and were due to begin their return voyage on June 26. NASA, the US space agency, confirmed on June 22 that it had extended Williams and Wilmore’s stay on the space station.

The Starliner had five helium leaks and five of its 28 thrusters had problems, NDTV reported two days ago. Experts say at least 14 boosters are needed for a safe return.

Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, said the spacecraft was performing well while docked at the space station and they were using the extra time to clear the way for some critical station activities as they prepared for the departure of the two astronauts.

Williams, who is on his third space flight, had previously described it as a “fantastic spaceship.”

But accusations of negligence against Boeing continue.

Whistleblowers have alleged that Boeing and NASA managers involved in the mission were aware of the Starliner’s technical flaws, but went ahead because they deemed the problems too minor to further delay its launch.

According to multiple reports, at least 20 whistleblowers have accused NASA of acting indifferently about the issues and ignoring their concerns from the beginning.

Whistleblowers had also raised safety allegations against Boeing in the past.

Santiago Paredes, a former Spirit quality inspector, told the BBC earlier this month that aircraft bodies manufactured by them regularly left their factory with serious defects. When he expressed his concerns, he was mocked for slowing down his production, he claimed.

Spirit AeroSystems, the Kansas-based company, “disagreed” with the allegation.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun also defended his company, saying at a recent congressional hearing that “we are proud of our safety record.”

Other concerns for Starliner

Adding to the concerns is that the astronauts only have 27 days of fuel left for the return trip, according to a Business Today report. But NASA says they are in no rush to abandon the station as they have enough supplies in orbit.

Another headache for ISS residents is a “superbug,” a multidrug-resistant bacteria called Enterobacter bugandensis, which has evolved to be more potent in the closed environment of the ISS. The bacteria affects the respiratory system.

Boeing also faced problems during manufacturing of the Starliner, and ended up spending about $5.7 million of its $4.2 billion contract.