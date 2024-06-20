Why is China upset about US lawmakers meeting the Dalai Lama in India?

The Dalai Lama, 88, has said his successor could be in India (File).

New Delhi:

A delegation of American lawmakers met with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The meeting angered Beijing, which on Tuesday urged the United States to “fully recognize the anti-China and separatist character of the Dalai clique” and to refrain from “any form of contact with it.”

Why is the delegation in India?

The seven-member bipartisan group of American lawmakers is visiting India to meet Nobel Peace Prize laureate the Dalai Lama.

The United States has long supported the rights of the Tibetan people to practice their religion and culture, and has accused China of human rights violations in the remote Himalayan region that borders India.

A bipartisan bill passed this month by the U.S. House of Representatives aims to pressure Beijing to hold talks with Tibetan leaders, stalled since 2010, to secure a negotiated settlement on Tibet and spur China to address issues. Tibetan aspirations in terms of historical, cultural, religious and linguistic identity. .

Among the delegation are the two authors of the law, titled ‘Advancing a Resolution for the Tibet-China Disputes Act’ or the Tibet Resolving Act, along with Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House of Representatives of USA.

The delegation also met with officials from the Tibet government-in-exile, which operates from India.

Who is the Dalai Lama?

Born in 1935 as Lhamo Thondup, the Dalai Lama was identified as the reincarnation of his predecessor at the age of two and enthroned in 1940 as the 14th Dalai Lama in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital.

Beijing invaded Tibet in 1950, and the Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against his government, and has since lived in exile in the Himalayan city of Dharamshala.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

Why is the visit controversial?

It has irritated China at a time when Beijing and Washington are struggling to improve ties, and India’s relations with China have also been strained since a military clash on their Himalayan border killed 24 soldiers in 2020.

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Tibet Resolving Act soon in a bid to find a solution to the dispute, although Washington considers the Tibet Autonomous Region to be part of China.

“This visit should highlight the bipartisan support in the US Congress for Tibet to have a say in its own future,” said the head of the US delegation and one of the authors of the bill, Michael McCaul, before his departure from Washington on Friday. .

What are China’s objections?

China accuses the Dalai Lama of being a “separatist” or separatist, but he says he wants genuine autonomy for his remote Himalayan homeland.

While Beijing has always opposed his meetings with foreign leaders, this has not stopped the Dalai Lama from meeting them, including American presidents, although Biden has not met him yet.

However, the most controversial issue is the task of naming his successor.

While Beijing has said it has the right to approve a successor, in a move aimed at strengthening its control over Tibet, the Dalai Lama says only the Tibetan people can make that call and that his successor could be found in India.

