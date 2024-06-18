Why Infosys offered staff incentives of up to Rs 8 lakh to move to new campus

The new Infosys campus has a capacity for 5,000 employees.

IT giant Infosys is offering its employees incentives of up to Rs 8 lakh to shift to its new campus in Karnataka’s Hubballi. The decision to move to Hubballi is aimed at increasing its presence in tier 2 cities.

Easier said than done, the advantages and lifestyle of a tier 1 city become a challenge for Infosys to move to a smaller city and hence monetary incentives are being provided.

“It’s your turn to Grow Glocal and consider pursuing your career at Hubli DC,” the company said in an email to employees. The location has “huge growth potential and is waiting for talent like you to build the future,” reads the email seen by NDTV Benefit.

The Hubballi campus is 400 kilometers northwest of Bengaluru, where its headquarters are located, and was established two years ago. The campus has a capacity for 5,000 employees.

The incentive comes in the backdrop of criticism from BJP MLA and Deputy Opposition Leader Arvind Bellad questioning the company over the failure of the campus and land acquisition.

Employees in band three and below are offered Rs 25,000 at the time of transfer and thereafter Rs 25,000 every six months for two years, NDTV Profit reported.

Level 4 employees will receive Rs 50,000 at the time of relocation and Rs 2.5 lakh at the end of two years. Level 7 employees will be offered Rs 1.5 lakh at the time of transfer and Rs 8 lakh after two years.

The policy is applicable to employees at level 2 in delivery (project management employees) at any development center location, the email mentions, the report added. Infosys is yet to comment on the report.

“I applaud Infosys for offering incentives to employees transferring to its Hubballi campus. This move encourages local talent from the Kittur Karnataka region to explore opportunities closer to home, fostering community linkages and local development,” he said the Minister of Commerce and Industries of Karnataka in X.

“Infosys’ commitment to state-of-the-art campuses and employment of thousands of engineers globally exemplifies its leadership and positive impact on regional economies,” he added.