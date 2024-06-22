Why India are still not in the T20 World Cup semi-finals despite winning against Bangladesh: Explained

The Indian cricket team’s march in the 2024 T20 World Cup continued with a huge 50-run victory over Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday. Players like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh performed very well as India remained unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024. However, despite the second consecutive victory in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, India is not yet in the semi-final. Here’s how: India has four points from two matches (NRR +2,425). The other teams are: Australia (two points in one match, NRR +2,471), Afghanistan (0 points in 1 match, NRR -2,350) and Bangladesh (0 points in 2 matches, -2,489).

Now, if Afghanistan beats Australia in their next match, then Australia beats India and then Afghanistan wins against Bangladesh, three teams will have four points. The NRR will then decide the two best teams in the group. Therefore, India is not yet in the semi-finals. However, if Australia defeats Afghanistan, both the Australians and India will advance to the semi-finals.

Hardik Pandya produced an all-round show while Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the Bangladesh batsmen with his guile as India virtually booked a place in the semi-finals through a dominant 50-run win in their second Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup. Saturday.

Star batsman Virat Kohli (37 off 28) found much-needed rhythm before Shivam Dube (34 off 24) and Hardik (50 not out off 27) pushed India to 196 for five, the highest total here. until now.

Bangladesh could never really challenge India in the steep chase and finished with 146/8 in 20 overs, their second consecutive defeat in the Super 8s.

India will take on Australia, the two teams unbeaten so far, in their final Super 8 match in St. Lucia on Monday.

Kuldeep (3/19), who got his chance in the Caribbean leg of the competition, made the Bangladesh batsmen look clueless with effective use of googly and stock ball.

Bumrah (2/13 off four) produced a frugal effort as usual. Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto (40 off 32) hit a few attacking shots, including two sixes off Hardik’s fine leg, but did not get any support from others as the batsmen let the team down once again.

With PTI inputs