Why I, a father of two, am afraid of dating apps

“Stay away from love by swiping right.”

That’s a pretty obvious statement coming from someone who is in his early fifties and the father of two adult children, isn’t it? After all, one would expect that he (referring to me in the elegant third person), being the traditional Indian father that he is, would obviously want to play matchmaker for his children and marry them according to his own wishes.

However, as a strong advocate of love marriage and all it represents, I also feel morally obligated to support my children’s decisions, even if that means using dating apps to find love. But do I really like the idea of ​​dating apps? It seems not anymore, and for several valid reasons.

A biased field

The gender ratio on dating apps in India and around the world is alarmingly skewed. According to various estimates, almost 75% to 90% of all dating app users in India are men. Yes, all men. The situation is slightly better elsewhere, but only marginally. Imagine: so many men chasing after a few good women, trying to impress them in the strangest ways imaginable and become the “chosen few.” How toxic such an environment would be! There are no doubt some genuine contenders, but among them there are also frustrated individuals: the weird, the creepy, the pretentious, the aggressive, the bold and the obscene, all vying to present their best (read: fake) selves. . For call the atention. A scenario like that should deter anyone.

So that’s a compelling argument I use now when I talk to my daughter about why she should stay off dating apps forever.

But that is not all. A recent report from the Mozilla Foundation reveals that “dating apps claim that the more personal data you share, the more likely you are to find love. We have no way of knowing if that’s true. What we do know is that most “Dating apps fail spectacularly to protect that information.”

How scary is that! Test the type of data you should share: from photographs, videos, religious affiliations, political opinions and sexual preferences, to details of parents’ marital life and HIV test reports. Even biometric details to verify your identity. This is the volume of personal information you put into the public domain, just to enter the dating arena. Worse yet, it is sold to advertisers who flood you with incessant calls at the most inopportune times. To hell with privacy. And data protection? Who cares?

Too much for many times nothing

Some apps even collect your video chats. Imagine your video conversation with a potential date where you try to impress them, only to slip up and say something completely off-script. You end up giving a false impression, exaggerating traits that aren’t actually yours. And these moments, including some intimate ones, get stored away somewhere. Often, they emerge in the most unexpected ways – perhaps like a viral WhatsApp message! Is it worth the ordeal to find a date that may not even materialise?

Perhaps most people around the world are already aware of the risks of modern love swiping right and are trying to convince their children to stay away from dating apps. A New York Times report from March of this year claiming that companies behind popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble were facing challenges came as no surprise. “As online dating became as easy as swiping a finger across your phone screen, companies that own apps like Tinder and Bumble became Wall Street darlings. But a decade or so later, those platforms are now “They are struggling to live up to expectations, and investors have become frustrated and eager for something new,” he said.

The report further adds that “Match Group and Bumble, which represent almost the entire industry by market share, have lost more than $40 billion in market value since 2021. Even in an era where apps are a staple on people’s smartphones, both companies are laying off workers and reporting lackluster revenue growth.”

Somehow, I’ve managed to convince myself that I’ll be able to persuade my kids to get off dating apps. Physical love, if I may call it that, is what I prefer to elusive promises made online. If you’re still not convinced, read a little more to build a solid case.

However, a revelation: like most people in India over fifty, I never ventured out on a date as I grew older. And that’s why I have never used these applications. My understanding of how it works comes entirely from secondary sources.

(Mayank Mishra is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

