“Why did you do this?” Man kills his ex with a wrench in front of a large crowd

Police say the accused Rohit has been arrested and will be charged with murder.

A 20-year-old man bludgeoned his ex-girlfriend to death with a wrench on a busy road near Mumbai this morning, surrounded by a crowd who did nothing to stop him. Rohit Yadav, suspecting that her ex Aarti Yadav had started a new relationship, chased her with the wrench and hurled blows at her until she fell dead, a chilling CCTV video of Vasai reveals.

Police say the incident took place around 8:30 am in East Chinchpada area of ​​Vasai, when Aarti Yadav was on her way to work.

Extremely disturbing security footage shows Aarti walking down a street full of pedestrians when Rohit Yadav runs up behind her and hits her on the head with a wrench. The force of her blow makes her fall to the ground. As she tries to lift her head, her ex hits her on the head 15 times, beating her mercilessly until her body goes limp.

A man is seen trying to stop Rohit, who pushes him and threatens him with the wrench. The man backs away and no one else tries to stop the frantic attack.

In another video recorded by a bystander, Rohit is seen standing over the woman’s body, holding the wrench. He reaches down to grab her face and starts talking to her corpse. “Why did you do this to me, why did you do this?” he shouts in Hindi, before hitting her once more. He then tosses aside the bloody key and walks away into the crowd.

Police say Rohit Yadav has been arrested and will be charged with murder. He was upset since Aarti ended their relationship and suspected that she had found someone else, they added.