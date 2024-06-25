Why China is going nuclear ‘faster than ever’

Recent data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that the world’s nuclear powers continue to expand investment to strengthen their arsenals. While the total number of nuclear warheads worldwide is decreasing, the number of operational nuclear warheads is increasing. The United States and Russia, of course, account for an overwhelming majority of nuclear warheads.

However, it is China that is supposedly expanding its nuclear arsenal “faster than any other country.” SIPRI researchers estimated that the Chinese arsenal was around 500 warheads in January 2024. According to the US Department of Defense’s estimate, China will likely have more than 1,000 operational warheads by 2030. More importantly, the SIPRI report maintains that, for the first time, China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert. Furthermore, in recent years, there have been increasing reports of China’s efforts to expand the number of its land, sea and air launch platforms and infrastructure, such as intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos.

“Retaliation assured”

China’s nuclear strategy focuses on deterrence through “assured retaliation,” which is the ability to survive an initial attack and counterattack with nuclear strikes that inflict unacceptable damage on the aggressor. Furthermore, like India, China has a long-standing no-first-use policy. Despite this, as detailed above, Beijing has made a sustained effort to expand and modernize its nuclear forces. It is important to understand three factors to understand why this has been the case.

First, Chinese assessments of the international security landscape, particularly US policy, have undergone enormous changes over the past decade. China’s 2019 Defense White Paper criticized adjustments to US defense and national security strategies, while warning of arms races. The relationship between China and the United States has only worsened since then. Beijing has increasingly come to believe that the United States is pursuing a containment strategy. Part of this approach involves strengthening American conventional military superiority while modernizing strategic forces. Of particular concern has been American discourse around tactical or “low-yield” nuclear weapons. Chinese analysts have argued that US policy appears to be lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Furthermore, the concern in Beijing appears to be that American missile defense capabilities and new conventional systems, along with improvements in cyber and electronic warfare, could undermine China’s retaliatory strike capability.

“Maintain preparation”

Therefore, the 2019 Defense White Paper called on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to “maintain the appropriate level of readiness and enhance strategic deterrence capability.” Subsequently, in March 2021, Xi Jinping ordered the military to “accelerate the construction of advanced strategic deterrence capabilities.” Finally, in his work report to the 20th Party Congress, Xi pledged to establish “a strong strategic deterrence system” and increase “the proportion of new domain forces with new combat capabilities.” This is particularly critical given the rising tensions around Taiwan. A modernized Chinese nuclear force potentially offers greater room for maneuver for Beijing in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

Second, according to the 2019 Defense White Paper, one of the objectives of improving strategic deterrence capability is to “maintain international strategic stability.” This, of course, is a significant expansion of Chinese defense policy objectives, which go beyond simply safeguarding national sovereignty and security. It is also indicative of what Beijing considers necessary instruments of power that great powers must possess. In other words, there is an element of status seeking that is driving the Chinese nuclear modernization program. For example, early in his reign, in December 2012, Xi had called the Second Artillery Corps, which was later upgraded to the PLA Rocket Force, “a strategic pillar of China’s great power status.” . This does not mean that Beijing wants nuclear parity with the United States or Russia. Rather, it implies that nuclear energy is being viewed as an instrument of power that needs to be cultivated to achieve political equality among major powers.

The stalled talks between the United States and China

This fits with the third and final point, that is, building bargaining power and establishing global rules. After an extremely long pause, China and the United States resumed official nuclear dialogue in November last year. Both sides described the dialogue as “frank” and “deep,” but there were no significant results. The US side demanded greater “transparency” and “substantial commitment” from China, while Beijing stressed the importance of “mutual respect” and the need to adhere to “the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.” More substantive talks have not progressed since, although the first Track II dialogue between the two sides in five years was held in March. Meanwhile, China has taken steps to ask nuclear-armed states to negotiate a no-first-use treaty or political declaration. Beijing understands that the formulation of new rules can only be done from a position of strength.

Therefore, from the Indian perspective, it is important not to view China’s nuclear force modernization simply through the prism of parity and asymmetry. There are broader issues, such as conflagrations between great powers leading to a nuclear exchange, that must be taken into account. Some of these issues, such as the threat of further proliferation and support for Pakistan, are of greater concern. Meanwhile, others, such as the call for a no-first-use treaty, can provide opportunities to make common cause.

(Manoj Kewalramani is the chair of the Indo-Pacific Studies Program at the Takshashila Institution.)

