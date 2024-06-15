Why ‘Boycott Netflix’ Is Trending Ahead of Aamir Khan’s Son’s Debut

The Gujarat High Court stopped Netflix from publishing it.

The Netflix movie maharaj, which marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, has sparked a controversy. Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, hashtags like “Ban Netflix” and “Ban Maharaj” began circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

A section of users called for a ban alleging that the upcoming period drama hurts religious sentiments. On Thursday, a day before the film was scheduled to release, the Gujarat High Court stopped Netflix from releasing it.

The court also issues notices to the Centre, Netflix and Yash Raj Films, producers of the film. The next hearing is June 18.

Why are “Boycott Netflix” and “Ban Maharaj” trending?

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has said they “will not tolerate disrespect for Sanatan Dharma”. (You will not see Sanatan Dharma’s insult). Ban Maharaj Film,” news agency PTI reported.

Several users have also claimed that the film has “anti-Hindu” elements.

Maharaj's poster shows a man with a plume and sporting a tilak on one side, while there is an elegantly dressed young man (Amir Khan's son Junaid). Anti-Hindu films and web series have also been shown on Netflix in the past.

One person wrote, “Junaid Khan, Yash Raj Films and #Netflix will be responsible if this film tries to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.”

Another accused Netflix of showing “anti-Hindu movies and web series in the past too.”

“Ban Maharaj for defaming Hindu saints and sects,” reads one comment

Ban Maharaj Film for defaming Hindu saints and sects.

Aamir Khan’s film PK had shown derogatory scenes and offensive dialogues on Lord Shiva depicting Hindu saints as gangsters.

What is the controversy?

maharaj, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, also features Jaideep Ahlawat. The plot is set in pre-independent India and revolves around the Maharaj defamation case of 1862. The film has been backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Last month, Netflix India, in a statementhe said that maharaj Follow journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. He was a pioneering advocate of women’s rights and social reform.