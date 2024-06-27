Why an Indian-American doctor drove a car with his wife and two children off a cliff in the US

Dharmesh Patel is a radiologist who lives in California with his wife and two children.

A year after throwing his wife and two children off a California cliff into the Pacific Ocean, Indian-American radiologist Dharmesh Patel avoided a prison sentence and will be treated for mental illness after his doctors told court he suffered a “psychotic breakdown.” “.

In January 2023, Patel drove his Tesla, with his wife Neha and their two children, ages 7 and 4, off a cliff into a 250-foot gorge. The family escaped with minor injuries even though the car was severely damaged. His wife told rescuers that he drove the car off the cliff intentionally and that at the time he was mentally disturbed.

Why did he drive his car off a cliff?

On Thursday, Patel’s lawyers told the court that his actions were influenced solely by his mental state, as he suffered from paranoia and delusions.

Doctors who evaluated the radiologist said his mental health had deteriorated weeks before the horrific accident. He had been hearing footsteps and was convinced someone was following him, doctors told the court.

She also believed her children were at risk of being kidnapped, sexually assaulted or trafficked.

Patel, who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, has now been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and major depressive disorder. “It was a paranoid and delusional thought that he acted at that time to protect his family from a worse fate,” a psychologist told the court.

What happens next?

A US judge decided that the radiologist was eligible for a ‘mental health diversion’, a provision of the law that allows a defendant with a mental illness to receive mental health treatment instead of serving jail time if the illness played a role. important in crime.

Superior Court Judge Susan M. Jakubowski determined that Mr. Patel was eligible for diversion based on his doctors’ diagnosis and ordered that he be released to his parents in California. He will be monitored with GPS and appear in court once a week. He is also not allowed to travel outside his country and must surrender his driving license and his passport.

He will now undergo a two-year treatment plan and charges against him will be dropped if he does not commit any crimes during treatment.