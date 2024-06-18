Who will be the new Lok Sabha Speaker? BJP and the big meeting of its allies today to discuss

New Delhi:

Negotiations over the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, a prized position that allows the party in the dock to control the protocol and procedures of the House, will resume at 5 pm with a meeting of union ministers and allies of the ruling BJP. at Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s house in Delhi. , sources told NDTV.

The BJP, thanks to gross majorities after the 2014 and 2019 elections, faced no opposition in nominating Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla for the post. This time, however, he doesn’t have the numbers; Modi’s party is the largest in Parliament with 240 seats, but is 32 short of a majority, meaning it is dependent on Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP to remain in power.

A Lok Sabha Speaker is elected by a simple majority of the voting MPs.

Naidu, if not his Bihar counterpart, has interest in the job, but sources said that while the BJP knows it has to be more flexible than in the past, it is not willing to give up the presidency.

There are indications that the BJP wants to name key leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha (two states that the party-led NDA swept in this round of elections) as a “thank you” to the respective voters.

Sources said Bhatruhari Mahtab and D Purandeshwari are shouting.

Mahtab is a former member of former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal, which the BJP defeated in the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Ms. Purandeshwari is the head of the saffron party’s Andhra unit and worked with the TDP to topple the then ruling YSR Congress.

The latter option could be the perfect “middle” for the BJP and the TDP, given that she is Chandrababu Naidu’s sister-in-law. There are also speculations that Om Birla could return.

Nitish Kumar’s JDU said last week that it will support the BJP candidate.

For now, Congress representative K Suresh from Kerala’s Mavelikara has been appointed as the interim president. Mr Suresh, the longest serving MP in this House, will next week administer oath to the new members and then adjourn the House until the 18th Speaker is appointed/elected.

Sources earlier told NDTV that a final decision will be taken on June 26, when Modi will move a motion that will be seconded by a parliamentary colleague and accompanied by a letter confirming that the candidate will take office.

The return of coalition politics after a decade of majority rule brought with it a hectic debate over “rewards” for the BJP’s allies, particularly the JDU and the TDP. The division of ministerial posts was finalized last week (to the satisfaction of most, if not all, allies) and the Modi 3.0 cabinet was sworn in.

While attention is focused on appointing the Speaker, a shrewd opposition is increasing pressure on the TDP to make its claim, hoping to cause divisions in the NDA government. The BJP needs the 16 MPs from the TDP and 12 from the JDU to stay in power. Without those 28, Modi will be seven short of the majority mark of 272.

Meanwhile, there could also be a showdown for the position of vice president, which has been vacant since 2019. The position is traditionally held by the opposition, but is not mandatory.

In 2014, the BJP nominated an alliance leader, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK, to the post and this time, it could use it as a compensation to the TDP or any other ally seeking the top job.

Sources have said, however, that the opposition is interested in retaining this position as an additional counterweight to the BJP government, and will push its claim. The BJP now faces stronger opposition than in its first two terms, after several parties united behind the Congress and won 232 seats.

