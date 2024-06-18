Who is your fiancée Jasmine?

Sidhartha Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, will marry his girlfriend Jasmine this week. The 37-year-old posted a photo with his fiancée Jasmine and wrote: “Wedding week has started.” The announcement was met with wishes and congratulations from friends and followers.

Who is Sidhartha Mallya’s fiancée Jasmine?

1. Jasmine, who has lived in the United States, frequently shares her travel adventures and love of nature on her Instagram account, showcasing beautiful destinations and outdoor activities.

2. He has two dogs, a husky and a golden retriever, who often appeared in his publications.

3. Jasmine and Sidhartha got engaged in October 2023. The couple has been dating for over a year. Their wedding celebrations began this week.

4. Jasmine, a dedicated fan of the Harry Potter series, and her fiance match. Harry Potter themed tattoos.

5. Jasmine supports the Ceasefire Center for Civil Rights, an initiative focused on civil rights and humanitarian law. She also donates to abortion funds, supporting access to services in US states where it is prohibited.

Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and spent his childhood in England and the United Arab Emirates. Her father, Vijay Mallya, was chairman of the UB Group and owner of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. Later, she attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, launching her career in modeling and acting.