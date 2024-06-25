Who is Sanjeev Mukhiya? All about the alleged mastermind of the NEET paper leak

The mastermind of the NEET paper leak, Sanjeev Mukhiya, allegedly fled to Nepal.

New Delhi:

Students across the country have been protesting against allegations of paper leak and other irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam. New details about the paper leak emerge every day, but now the focus is squarely on a man believed to be at the epicenter of the leak: Sanjeev Mukhiya.

From Nalanda district in Bihar, Sanjeev Mukhiya, also known as Sanjeev Singh, has been identified by authorities as the alleged mastermind behind the recent scandal affecting the medical entrance examination.

Long history of fraud

Sanjeev Mukhiya’s involvement in exam fraud dates back two decades, according to reports. Mukhiya, who previously worked as a technical assistant at Nalanda College’s Noorsarai branch, has been linked to multiple paper leak incidents, including the infamous leak of the 2016 Bihar Public Service Commission police constable recruitment exam. .

He allegedly runs a ‘Solver Gang’ with Ravi Atri where they offer leaked question papers or representatives to take the exam. The investigation has revealed a network stretching from officer recruitment exams to teacher recruitment exams in several states, illustrating the scale and scope of the operation.

Family and political connections

Mukhiya’s wife Mamta Devi serves as ‘mukhiya’ or head of the Bhuthakhar panchayat, a position she took up after securing a nomination from the Lok Janshakti Party. Her son Shiv Kumar is embroiled in legal trouble over his alleged involvement in another exam leak case related to the Bihar teacher selection exams.

In his village, opinions about Mukhiya vary, with some residents portraying him as a relatively ordinary figure involved in agricultural work, downplaying his supposed exploits beyond their local horizon.

Participation in NEET leak

Controversy erupted after an unusually high number of students scored a perfect score of 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical issues, subsequent investigations by the Bihar Police uncovered a different aspect: the exam had been leaked to the selected candidates a day before the exam.

According to authorities, Sanjeev Mukhiya is believed to have orchestrated the distribution of NEET-UG question papers and answer sheets for the 2024 exam. Reports suggest that he received these confidential materials via mobile phone, from an anonymous teacher. Efforts are underway to arrest him, with law enforcement agencies intensifying the search for him amid a growing crackdown on his alleged network.

Sources say Mukhiya may have fled to Nepal after the controversy snowballed, complicating extradition proceedings due to bilateral agreements between India and Nepal.