Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Provisional Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha?

Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seven-time Member of Parliament, was sworn in today as the acting Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Cuttack. However, the Opposition slammed the Center for appointing Mr Mahtab as acting president and for “overlooking” eight-term Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh, who apparently should have got the post as per the appointment convention. to the highest ranking deputy. . They also alleged that Suresh was marginalized because he “belongs to the Dalit community”.

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab?

1. Born in 1957, Mr. Mahtab is the son of the first Chief Minister of Odisha, the late Harekrushna Mahtab. After completing his studies at Bhadrak, he earned a Bachelor of Arts and then a Master of Arts in English from Utkal University in 1978, according to his election affidavit.

2. After being part of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik for a few decades, Mahtab severed ties with the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. functioning of the party in recent years. Later, he joined the BJP, which then announced him as its candidate for the Cuttack seat. In the 2024 elections, Mahtab secured a historic seventh consecutive term from the seat, defeating his former party colleague Santrupt Misra by 57,077 votes.

3. Mr. Mahtab is a seven-term MP from Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency in Odisha, making him one of the longest-serving MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha. The 66-year-old has represented the Cuttack seat in the Lower House of Parliament since 1998. He was part of the panel of speakers of the 17th Lok Sabha.

4. Mr. Mahtab’s election as interim president comes after the BJP’s resounding victory in Odisha, where the party managed to dislodge Mr. Patnaik’s 24-year rule. While the Saffron Party got 78 seats and formed a government in the state. The BJP also scored a victory in 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

5. During his last term, he served as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skills Development. He was also appointed vice-president of the Official Language Commission, in addition to being a member of the Public Accounts Commission. Mahtab is also the owner and editor of The Prajatantra, an Odia newspaper founded by his father.