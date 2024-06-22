Who are the Hindujas? Billionaires facing jail terms for exploiting staff

Recent legal troubles have overshadowed the legacy of the Hindujas. (Archive)

The year was 1914. A young businessman from the city of Shikarpur, in the district of Sindh, then part of undivided India, had traveled to Bombay (now Mumbai). His name was Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja and he founded what, over the next 100 years, would become an enviable global business empire valued at $20 billion.

The Hinduja Group expanded into the shipping, banking, media and real estate sectors, including London’s prestigious Raffles Hotel, eventually making them the richest family in the United Kingdom.

Today, the Hinduja empire is led by four brothers: Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok. Srichand and Gopichand are based in London and focus on the group’s interests in Europe and the Americas. Prakash oversees European operations from Geneva, while Ashok manages the group’s businesses in India from Mumbai, particularly in media and communications.

They also contribute to healthcare, education and rural development through the Hinduja Foundation.

Despite their philanthropic contributions, recent legal troubles have overshadowed the legacy of the Hindujas. Four members of the Hinduja family were sentenced to prison terms by a Swiss court on Friday for exploiting their domestic staff.

The proof

The trial in Geneva revealed disturbing details of mistreatment at the Hinduja family’s Swiss villa. They were accused of underpaying workers and keeping them on call without proper breaks. Prosecutors also alleged that while the family spent lavishly on their dog, some staff members earned as little as 600 rupees a day for 18 hours of work.

The family also reportedly confiscated the passports of its staff, restricting their freedom to leave the premises without permission, attracting charges of human trafficking under Swiss law. The employees were paid in Indian currency, which left them without money in Switzerland.

The workers also said there was a “climate of fear” in the house and that they had to work tirelessly and were forced to sleep on mattresses in the basement.

Who are those sentenced?

Prakash Hinduja and his wife Kamal Hinduja have been sentenced to four years and six months in prison. His son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, were sentenced to four years each.

Prakash P Hinduja, 78, is chairman of the Hinduja Group of Companies (Europe) and chairman of the advisory board of Hinduja Bank Switzerland. He is also a member of the board of directors of the India-Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

He joined the family business in Tehran, Iran, after completing his university education in India.

Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, 75, have another son, Ramkrishan, and a daughter named Renuka.

