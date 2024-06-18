White House says US and India share unique bond of friendship

Washington:

As the world’s two largest and oldest democracies, the United States and India share a unique bond of friendship and the visit of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will further deepen the partnership to create a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the White House said.

Sullivan will visit New Delhi from June 17 to 18, the first trip to India by a senior Biden administration official after the Modi government came to power for a third term.

Sullivan met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

“As the world’s two largest and oldest democracies, the United States and India share a unique bond of friendship, and Mr. Sullivan’s trip will further deepen the already strong US-India partnership to create a stronger Indo-Pacific.” safe and prosperous”, John Kirby. The White House National Security Communications Advisor told reporters at his daily press briefing on Monday.

In New Delhi, Kirby said, Sullivan will co-chair the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, also known as iCET, a landmark partnership to expand strategic cooperation in key technology sectors, including space, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology and clean energy.

Kirby did not respond to questions about Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil and extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic.

“I have nothing more to add about the conversations that Jake is having. He is still there having these conversations. But the main focus of his visit, as I said, was to look for ways to deepen the bilateral relationship between the United States and India, particularly when it comes to of emerging technology,” he said.

Gupta appeared in federal court in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty.

India has said publicly that a high-level investigation into evidence shared by the United States in the alleged plot to kill Pannun is underway.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)