White House criticizes Biden’s “edited” videos

Washington:

The White House on Monday criticized Republicans for releasing videos purportedly showing President Joe Biden’s physical and mental deterioration, saying the images had been cropped and manipulated in misleading ways.

“It says everything we need to know about how desperate Republicans are here,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, calling the clips “fake” videos.

Outlets including the New York Post and an official Republican social media account have shared several short, seemingly damning videos in the 81-year-old president’s final days.

In one video, a seemingly disoriented Biden appears to walk away from his fellow world leaders as he watches a skydiving display during a G7 summit in Italy last week.

But Jean-Pierre said the images were misleadingly edited and that Biden was instead moving to greet the paratroopers.

“This was widely verified… even by the conservative media,” he said at a news conference, adding that “if you played that tape a little longer than you would see… what was happening.”

Earlier in the week, NBC also debunked the claim, posting online footage captured by its own cameras from another angle that showed Biden interacting with the paratroopers just feet away.

Another widely shared clip was a close-up of Biden standing as world leaders danced near him during a White House concert, which opponents said showed a state of confusion.

“The president stayed there listening to music and didn’t dance. Sorry. I didn’t know that not dancing was (…) a health problem,” Jean-Pierre said about the video.

And over the weekend, the New York Post reshared video that appeared to show Biden getting lost on stage during a fundraising event in California, before former President Barack Obama showed him a way out.

Andrew Bates, another White House spokesman, said on X that Biden was waiting on stage to appreciate the applause of his supporters.

And Eric Schultz, a senior Obama adviser, posted a link to the Post article about X, writing, “this didn’t happen.”

Biden’s main rival in the November elections, Republican Donald Trump, has made Biden’s advanced age one of his main campaign points, trying to position himself as an energetic alternative, despite being, at 78 years old, only three years younger.

Whoever wins the vote will set a new age record.

Biden is already the oldest man to hold office and would remain so, while if Trump wins, he would become the oldest man at an inauguration.

