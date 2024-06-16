When asked about Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to the G7 next year, Justin Trudeau had this to say

In a post on

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will have more to say about next year’s G7 Summit when Canada assumes its presidency. Speaking to reporters, he appreciated the enthusiasm with which Canadians are looking forward to the G7 Summit. Trudeau said he looks forward to working with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and all G7 partners on various issues they have discussed.

Asked whether Canada would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit in 2025, Trudeau responded: “I can appreciate the enthusiasm with which Canadians are looking forward to next year’s G7 meeting. However, Italy remains the chair of this G7 for the rest of this year and I look forward to working with Prime Minister Meloni and all my G7 partners on the wide range of issues we have talked about. I will have more to say about next year’s G7 when we take over. G7. Presidency next year”.

The G7 summit was held in the Italian region of Apulia from June 13 to 15, where India was invited as an “extension country” and saw the participation of all seven member countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany , Italy, Japan and France. as well as the European Union.

The next G7 Leaders Summit will be held in Kananaskis, province of Alberta, Canada, in 2025. In a post on here in Canada. in Kananaskis, Alberta, in 2025.”

Trudeau’s statement came after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Puglia, Italy, on Friday. The meeting between the two leaders was the first amid diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Ties between the two nations were strained after Trudeau accused “agents of the Indian government” of killing terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year. However, India has dismissed the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

India has said Canada has not provided any “specific” evidence or relevant information in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case.

Earlier in May, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar denied receiving any evidence implicating the involvement of Indian nationals in the killing of Indian-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Responding to media questions here, Jaishankar said, “I also read that another arrest has been made. If that person is an Indian citizen, usually through consular practice the government or embassy of the country of origin is informed. But beyond that “We have long maintained that if anything, any event in Canada, any violence in Canada, has any evidence or information that is relevant to be investigated in India, we are open to investigating it.”

He stressed that while the arrest of any Indian citizen would normally result in notification to the government or embassy, ​​no specific evidence has been received to date to justify an investigation by Indian agencies.

“But till date, we have never received anything that is specific and worthy of investigation by our investigation agencies. And I am not aware of anything that has changed in the last few days in that regard,” Jaishankar said in a media interaction at a Seminar on ‘Roadmap for Viksit Bharat’ of Indian Capital Markets at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mumbai.

His comments came after Canadian police arrested a fourth suspect for his alleged involvement in Nijjar’s murder. The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh (22), Canada-based CBC News reported.

According to British Columbia’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Singh was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario on unrelated firearms charges.

Police said Singh is an Indian citizen and divides his time in Canada in Brampton, Ontario; Surrey, British Columbia and Abbotsford, British Columbia, as reported by CBC News.

Investigators have not shared further details about the arrest, citing ongoing investigations and court proceedings. The development came days after Canadian police arrested three Indian nationals, Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh, in Edmonton. The trio was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the homicide.

