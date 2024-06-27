When and where to look?

Donald Trump’s advisers consider Joe Biden to be prone to verbal errors. (Archive)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will meet on a debate stage on Thursday for the first of two televised showdowns that could prove critical in their tight rematch race to win the White House in November.

Here is what you need to know:

WHEN AND WHERE ARE THE DEBATES?

The first debate will air at 9 pm ET on Thursday (0100 GMT Friday) on CNN and will be broadcast from an Atlanta studio without a live audience.

It can also be viewed on CNN affiliates without a cable login at CNN.com and is available for simulcast on other U.S. channels.

More than four months before the Nov. 5 vote, the CNN debate will be the earliest presidential debate in modern American history.

Television news channel ABC said it will host the second presidential debate on Sept. 10, also from a studio without an audience.

WHO WILL MODERAT THE DEBATES?

Anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the CNN debate. ABC will be moderated by presenters David Muir and Linsey Davis.

WHO DEBATES?

CNN said only Biden and Trump met their conditions for participating in the debate: appearing on enough state ballots to potentially win the presidency and receiving at least 15% in four separate national surveys of registered or likely voters.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not make the cut.

ABC will also require debaters to appear on enough state ballots to reach 270 electoral votes and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls.

WHAT ARE THE RULES?

In Thursday’s 90-minute debate, candidates will appear at a uniform podium, receive a pen, paper and a bottle of water, and will not be allowed to use props or notes, CNN said.

“Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak” and moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce time and ensure a civil discussion,” CNN said.

Biden will be at the podium on the right side of viewers’ screens and Trump will have the final say after a coin toss.

Campaign staff will not be able to interact with the candidates during the two commercial breaks and there will be no studio audience.

ABC debate rules have not yet been announced.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

American presidential debates typically attract tens of millions of viewers and have, throughout history, determined the course of some races. This time, strategists say there are risks for both candidates, who are locked in a tight race and share low voter enthusiasm.

Biden, 81, and former President Trump, 78, are the oldest candidates seeking the presidency, and viewers are sure to question their cognitive abilities and emotional stability.

Trump’s advisers see Biden as prone to verbal gaffes that could amplify voters’ concerns about the president’s age.

Biden’s advisers believe the debates could hurt Trump by exposing his volatility and sometimes changing positions on issues such as abortion.

Biden’s campaign hopes to talk about abortion and Trump’s campaign hopes to talk about immigration, but CNN moderators will decide the questions.

Topics may include: how candidates would handle challenges posed by persistently high food prices, migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas and between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his conviction on 34 felonies for his role in a hush money scheme could emerge during the debate, as well as the legal problems facing Biden’s presidency. son, Hunter, who was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally purchase a gun.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Campaign staff will be available to speak to reporters afterward in the “spin room.”

Biden’s campaign declined to comment on whether the president might bring guests to the debate, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to be there.

The Trump campaign is hosting a watch party in Atlanta, where the Republican vice presidential candidates are rumored to be North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and JD Vance, and others listed as “special guests”.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME?

Then-President Trump and Biden debated twice during the 2020 race, with their first exchange turning into a chaotic shouting match.

According to Nielsen Media Research, more than 73 million people tuned in to the first Biden-Trump debate in 2020.

For the second debate, the moderators said they would mute each candidate’s microphone to allow the other to speak without interruption for the first two minutes of each debate segment. But the candidates behaved more civilly and the mute button was not a major factor.

A third debate was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and spent three days in a hospital. He refused to participate in a virtual event.

IS IT SO?

Traditionally, there are three presidential debates, however a third matchup between Trump and Biden has yet to be announced.

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted an invitation from CBS News to a vice presidential debate on July 23 or August 13, according to a campaign spokesperson.

