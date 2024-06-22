What urban Indian dreams are made of

It would be a cliché to acknowledge the recent phenomenon of filming “real” India for “real” Indians, if we went by the old adage that “India lives in its villages.” Earlier this month, the third season of the much-loved Amazon Prime web series premiered, Panchayat, premiered with great fanfare. So far, the series seems to have kept its promises and its audience is only increasing. However, as some critics maintain, the once beloved “Phulera Gaon” of Panchayat has become embroiled in “a political maelstrom”, challenging the show’s previous vibe, as journalist Vibha Maru puts it. She points out that Phulera’s ‘Phul’ has lost its shine. Maru’s observation of the fading simplicity of Phulera and Phakoli Bazaar, similar to Malgudi Days, gains credibility considering the increasing dependence of OTT platforms on big data to cater to specific audience preferences and perpetuate certain aesthetics or predispositions.

A layered image of 21st century India

What initially appeared as a timeless Indian story of Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar), an IIM aspirant turned village secretary, and his sincere companion Vikas (Chandan Roy), supported by Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), Prahlad Pandey (Faisal Malik), Rinki (Sanvikaa), Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), Binod (Ashok Pathak) and others, has now evolved into a narrative that encompasses social, political and gender complexities unique to the suburbs of the 21st century. India. The question remains: how idyllic is the India that Panchayat portrays on screen, and how believable is the transformation of your fictional village into a potentially darker reality?

Given the series’ broad appeal, opinions naturally vary. Political scientist and professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Ashwani Kumar suggests that Panchayat challenges “the bearable images of primordial rural reality in the classical style.” Make the land of Bigha (1953), Pater Panchali (1955) or indian mother (1957).” Instead, it presents a “charming and seductive celluloid ethnography of vernacular cosmopolitanism in Indian villages.”

Moving away from stereotypical, crude or unrealistically utopian representations of rural life, Phulera in Panchayat offers a cinematic journey that Ashis Nandy describes as a “time travel to a potential self” within an Indian village, where genuine Indian experiences confront artificial pseudo-representations of the village. Rural cultural entrepreneur and founder of banglanatak.com, Amitava Bhattacharjee, agrees on the issue of representational realism and points out that Panchayat It authentically portrays rural life, striking a balance showing both its charms and challenges.

“Like Doordarshan of many moons ago”

Until the release of Season 3, these views largely summarized critical perspectives on the series. According to Bhattacharjee, until the previous season, Panchayat explored the daily lives of simple villagers, focusing on their interactions and challenges through a “situational comedy”, highlighting the absurdities and inefficiencies of rural bureaucracy. The narrative focused on a city graduate’s journey to get used to village life. Bhattacharjee emphasized that the triumph of the series lies not simply in its depiction of rural India but in revitalizing a rustic genre free of guns, crime and bloodshed. It almost reminds me of “Doordarshan serials from many moons ago,” says Shriti Tyagi, a Mumbai- and Delhi-based author and entrepreneur.

This sentiment is shared by the filmmaker and Al Jazeera journalist Gautam Singh, who praises the series for its sharp portrayal of the humor and authenticity of rural India, particularly in capturing the nuances of the “purvanchali boli” or dialects of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Ballia district.

Theater vs OTT audiences

However, Singh cautions that no single program can fully capture the diversity of the rural environment. It is therefore crucial to consider the broader political contexts that shape OTT series as Panchayat. Harish Wankhede, professor of political science at Jawaharlal Nehru University, observes that a stylized urban perspective shapes new representations of rural and suburban India. He further adds that “there is a clear bifurcation between the sensibility of the theater-going public and the OTT aesthetic.”

In many of these seemingly realistic depictions of a newly integrated rural India, the complexities of caste continue to be ignored, laments Wankhede. Rittvika Singh, professor of English at IGNOU, further observes that OTT platforms cater to the interests of the social elite and have not addressed the issue of deep-rooted caste dynamics. “The casual removal of caste, since all the main characters in the series come from a particular caste, works as a tried and true form of generalized viewing to avoid having to deal with difficult questions,” she says.

This observation resonates with Jitendra Kumar’s recognition that OTT platforms attract a significant following among urban young adults, who eagerly wait to return home to watch their favorite web series after corporate work hours, where “authenticity” it becomes both a buzzword and a controversial concept.

Rittvika Singh observes that while season 1 of Panchayat Although it authentically portrayed rural life, its realism has been declining since then. “What if,” he asks, “the panchayat election were fought on the basis of caste (as is often the case in reality)? Would the Pradhan have the same circle of associates if he were not from a privileged caste? Would he accept a secretary?” From a different caste? It would be more intriguing to imagine a comedy on screen that is not only emotionally but also politically aware of the social dynamics of the village.” Bhattacharjee agrees and suggests that Panchayat could have delved deeper into caste dynamics, gender inequality and disparities. economic.

May the Panchayat not be a victim of its success

Despite these glaring shortcomings in its political narrative and the complex politics surrounding its consumption and incidental learning, the question, as Kumar advises, is this: Panchayat become a victim of your success? The show deserves recognition for what it represents: an India that was not considered worthy of mainstream representation until a decade ago. Instead of just asking Panchayatone should consider what drives the urban gaze to locate themes of frustration, aggression and violence in smaller cities and in the parts considered “less civilized” of India, and why cities like Noida, Delhi, Bangalore or Mumbai are generally spared this. treatment.

There is a notable increase in the number of scriptwriters and filmmakers from cosmopolitan cities dedicated to crafting exotic narratives of rural India, especially after the success of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur duology (2012). One could even link this new OTT trend to the political changes in India since 2014. However, correlation does not necessarily imply causation.

So, while the spotlight on Phulera may seem too rosy for serious critics, what if the medium itself is the message? Perhaps India’s socio-political destinies are quietly brewing in its small towns and cities.

(The author is Professor of English, OP Jindal Global University)

