What UPA-II Aviation Minister Praful Patel said about the airport roof collapse

Former Aviation Minister Praful Patel (file).

New Delhi:

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel criticized the opposition for playing “corpse politics” after protests over the shocking scenes at Delhi airport’s Terminal I, where a part of the ceiling that covering a parking lot collapsed after heavy rain on Friday, killing one person and injuring eight.

Offering his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, Mr Patel also told NDTV that the structure built under his supervision was “done by one of the best construction companies (Larsen & Toubro) in the country, possibly the world.”

Mr. Patel was Union Aviation Minister when the building was inaugurated; this was in 2009, when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. The NCP was then an undivided party led by founder and patriarch Sharad Pawar. However, last year, Mr Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar, led a rebellion that tore the NCP apart; the rebel faction joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Patel was part of that rebel faction.

Officials said the roof sheet and support beams of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed. In addition to the dead and injured, four parked vehicles were damaged. The incident was reported at 5:30 a.m. The government will give Rs 20 lakh to the family of the murdered person and Rs 3 lakh to each of the injured.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Patel expressed regret that a public building “of the magnitude and scale of T1… has suffered some sort of accident”.

READ | Delhi Airport Terminal 1 pavilion was inaugurated in 2009, says Minister

“Look… now talking about a structure that was built 15 years ago… and has seen such extensive use… to come to any conclusion about what happened requires a thorough audit. I can only say that, as I recall, it was done by one of the best construction companies… L&T.”

“Obviously, any building, when it is built, goes through a series of mandatory design and planning checks… so I can’t comment on something built 15 years ago. I can only say that, in the future, we are going to have buildings that are not not only cement and concrete, but also with new generation materials…”

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inspects the collapsed roof at Delhi airport.

On the opposition’s demand for a thorough investigation into the Delhi airport roof collapse, Mr. Patel told NDTV: “I agree…such incidents should not take place. We should worry and try to figure it out. But now what is this politics…? One side blaming the other or vice versa. This is completely out of place. The politics of dead bodies is something I don’t like. loss of life.”

READ | Delhi airport terminal 1 halts operations after roof collapse, 1 dead, 6 injured

Earlier today, Patel’s eventual successor, Ram Mohan Naidu of the TDP, who faces his first big test as Aviation Minister after being sworn in this month, visited Delhi airport and told reporters that the national regulator, the DGCA , will investigate the collapse. He also said that passengers affected by the terminal closure (all flights out of T1 have been cancelled) will receive a full refund.

Patel’s counterattacks follow comments by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who claimed that the T1 building had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Corruption and criminal negligence are responsible for the collapse of poor infrastructure during the last 10 years of the Modi government,” Kharge said. Naidu refuted the “misinformation” contained in the Congress leader’s statement, explaining that the Prime Minister inaugurated a different building.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get the latest NDTV updates in your chat.