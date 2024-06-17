What to do and what not to do amid the heat wave alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that heat wave conditions will continue in parts of northern India for the next three days. At such times, it is important to be careful with electrical appliances such as air conditioners, fans and chargers, as excessive use can cause them to overheat and potentially catch fire.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, approximately 60% of fires are caused by electrical causes such as short circuits, overheating, overloading and improper use of household appliances. These incidents can have serious consequences if proper precautions are not followed.

Below are important dos and don’ts to minimize the risk of electrical fires:

To do:

Use ISI certified devices: Make sure your appliances meet safety standards to reduce the risk of malfunctions. Use good quality fuses and circuit breakers: Install fuses, miniature circuit breakers, and ground leakage circuit breakers with the correct rating to protect against electrical failure. Use one plug per appliance: Do not plug too many appliances into a single outlet, as this can overload the circuit and cause a fire. Cut off power to affected areas: Immediately turn off the electricity in the area experiencing a fire or electrical problems. Mount fuses and switches in metal cells: The use of fire resistant materials for electrical components will improve safety. Replace Broken Plugs and Switches: Damaged electrical accessories increase the risk of fire. Keep electrical cords away from hot and humid surfaces: Avoid possible short circuits caused by contact with moisture or heat. Turn off appliances after use: Always turn off appliances and unplug them from outlets to avoid overheating and the possibility of starting a fire. Turn off the main switch when leaving home: Avoid electrical hazards by disconnecting the power when you are away for an extended period. Keep Appliances Clean: Dust buildup can obstruct proper ventilation and cooling of appliances, increasing the risk of overheating. Periodically clean filters, fans and other air conditioning devices.

Not to do:

Avoid poor quality accessories and appliances: Only use products of proven quality. Never use temporary or bare joints in wiring: Properly insulate and secure all electrical connections. Do not place cables under carpets, rugs or doors: Avoid crushing and possible short circuits by keeping cables in safe places. Do not allow appliance cords to hang: Hold cables securely to prevent pulling or accidental damage. Do not insert bare wire ends into sockets: Always use plugs to ensure safe electrical connections.

What to do in case of an electrical fire?