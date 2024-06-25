What the court said about Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

“The observation of the trial court that voluminous material cannot be considered is unwarranted and shows that the trial court has not applied its mind to the material,” the Delhi High Court said.

“The vacation court should give adequate opportunity to the Enforcement Directorate to argue the bail application. There was a strong argument that the dual proviso of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not was deliberated by the judge on vacation. This court “believes that Section 45 of the PMLA has not been adequately discussed by the trial court,” the court said.

“It is important to note that the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) referred to paragraph 27 of the trial court’s order where the judge speaks of mala fides on the part of the ED. But this court believes that a coordinated bench of this court has said that there was no malafide in the ED’s report. The trial court should not have issued any finding contrary to that of the High Court,” the court stated in its order.

“The trial court has also not taken up the argument of Section 70 of the PMLA. This court is also of the view that the Supreme Court granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal for the Lok Sabha elections.”