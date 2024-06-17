What makes the task of security forces difficult in the latest terror attacks in J&K?

Since October 2021, 39 soldiers and 20 civilians have been killed in the region.

Poonch:

A sense of unease hangs in the air of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, even in a bustling market. The mountains overlooking the border town hide a worrying reality of the Pir Panjal region: highly trained Pakistani terrorists hiding in the green forest cover.

Although the army has intensified patrols following the recent rise in terrorist attacks, searching these dense forests is a challenging task.

After a gap of 18 years, terrorism has resurfaced in Poonch and Rajouri. The first major attack against the army took place in the Surankote forests in October 2021.

Since then, the disturbing reality of the Pir Panjal mountains has altered all security calculations about Jammu and Kashmir. The situation has worsened after the repeal of Article 370, which granted it special status in the Constitution.

Recent attacks, including the one targeting pilgrims in Reasi, have drawn a strong response from the central government.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked security forces to deploy their full spectrum of counter-terrorism capabilities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review meeting to address the challenge.

At Ground Zero, the priority is to protect the Hindu community in the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions. It is these areas that terrorists attacked and massacred many Hindus before terrorism was eliminated from the region two decades ago. Police say terrorists are trying to create a situation similar to the 1990s.

“For 10 years between 1995 and 2005, when terrorists tried to destabilize Jammu, Rajouri, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar, the security forces, with the help of the people, completely destroyed them,” said RR Swain, police chief. of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The enemy is again trying to pose a similar challenge. We are determined to give them a befitting response. We will kill them one by one,” he added.

The police have renewed the village Defense Guards (residents trained and armed by the government) to sensitize them about the current situation. Most of the 28,000 Defense Guards in villages in Doda, Poonch and Rajouri regions come from the Hindu community.

“The police tell the VDGs to remain alert and inform them whenever they observe any suspicious moment,” said a police officer.

In 2003, a successful joint army and police operation, with the unwavering support of the local population, eliminated militancy. But since 2021 there has been a disturbing resurgence. The deadly attacks that started in Poonch and Rajouri have now spread to the Doda region.

Sayed Ahfadul Mujtaba, a former police officer who led the operation to eliminate terrorism in Rajouri in 2003, said the resurgence of terrorism in the region can only be defeated if the local population is on the side of the government.

“As police officers, we are not dealing with the territory. We are dealing with the population. And if there are more people on your side, the task becomes easier. There was a need and there is a need to do comprehensive surveillance to carry out out to all people so that the flow of information reaches you,” he said.

The shadow of terror

Since October 2021, 39 soldiers and 20 civilians have been killed in the region.

Sources say at least three to four terror groups are operating in the Pooch and Rajouri region and almost an equal number in and around Doda.

In November, the army said 25 to 30 Pakistani terrorists were operating in Poonch and Rajouri. So far no one has died in the region.

The terrorists in the area appear to be well trained in jungle warfare and are using state-of-the-art weapons including American-made M4 carbines and armor-piercing bullets. They have also added to their arsenal the microsatellite communication system, which is difficult to intercept.

After a major attack on Special Forces in November, the military said the terrorists had been trained in several countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan. They managed to escape after each attack except November 5, when the army killed the two terrorists involved in the attack that cost the lives of five members of the Special Forces.

“It took us time to eliminate them, but our brave soldiers killed these terrorists,” said Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, a senior army officer.

Among the fallen Special Forces commandos was Hawaldar Abdul Majid. His family, residents of Ajot village on the Line of Control in Poonch, said they are proud of his sacrifice and worried about the repeated infiltration.

“How can these terrorists infiltrate so easily? Despite the border fencing and large troops deployed, how can they infiltrate from Pakistan frequently and carry out attacks here,” said Fazal Choudhary, a relative of the command down.

Officials say the series of attacks on armed forces and innocent civilians in the Jammu region indicate a clear intention to aggravate the situation and create communal conflicts.

Cross-border drug trafficking, which has become a serious challenge in the last four years, is also considered one of the main reasons for the resurgence of terrorism. Facing this challenge could be more complex than it seems.