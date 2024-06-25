What makes Korean ramen so delicious yet dangerous?

Recently, Denmark, for safety reasons, recalled several ramen products made by the South Korean company Samyang. Reports say that these noodles contain dangerously high levels of capsaicin, a compound found in chili peppers. The three recalled products included Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken and Hot Chicken Stew. Danish authorities said high levels of spice could pose a risk of “acute poisoning” to consumers, especially children and adults with health disorders.

Samyang disputed these claims and said the spices in its ramen products were within acceptable limits. However, Denmark’s move is significant as it goes against the growing popularity of Korean noodles across the world, including India. The controversy also brings to light cultural differences in spice tolerance and eating habits.

Immersed in K culture

Korean culture started gaining popularity in India around 2020. That year, Netflix viewership of K-dramas and K-pop recorded a year-on-year jump of a whopping 370%. This coincided with a corresponding 162% increase in the import of Korean food products. According to data collected by consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ, the market size of Korean noodles has multiplied from 2 crore in 2021 to over 65 crore in 2023.

But what makes these noodles so popular? Some say they are ingredients like rice, noodles, vegetables, meat, sesame oil, chili, pepper, soy and spices. Common in both Korean and Indian cuisine, they perhaps make Korean food familiar to Indian consumers.

Although originally from Japan, instant ramen has become the soul food of South Korea today. It can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, prepared at home or ordered in restaurants. It can even be prepared as a quick meal for long trips. According to the World Instant Noodle Association, a South Korean person consumes about 77 servings of instant noodles a year on average, second only to Vietnam with 85.

South Korean instant ramen is a spicy and tasty alternative for people from countries whose traditional cuisines may be relatively less tasty. Recently, Samyang Foods’ share price soared 70% after its Buldak carbonara ramen went viral on TikTok. The product became so popular in the United States that the shelves quickly emptied. In fact, a video showing a young woman from Texas receiving a multipack of Buldak carbonara ramen as a birthday gift racked up 14 million views and 2.7 million likes in 22 hours. Even celebrities like Cardi B wanted to try Buldak, whose products are exported to up to 40 countries.

But doctors warn against the risks of consuming extremely spicy foods, especially packaged products like instant ramen. “In a country where people struggle with metabolic disorders from a young age, these instant foods should be avoided or an occasional treat. Reading the ingredients on the back label will open your eyes to the fact that nothing in them is good for health. “Additives, preservatives, colorants, aromas, emulsifiers, etc. can pose long-term risks,” says Dr Shalini Singhal, a nutritionist who runs a diet and wellness clinic in Delhi.

Capsaicin, a common ingredient in many global cuisines, can cause inflammation and irritation in the digestive tract if consumed in large quantities, causing symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. “Ramen noodles contain carbohydrates and are low in fiber or protein. The noodles are also high in salt, and all of this can lead to nutritional problems such as weight gain. Salt could cause high blood pressure. Lacking protein, the Instant ramen is also not filling “Excess spice in any food is a gastric irritant that causes a host of problems like hyperacidity, gastritis and acid reflux,” says Dr Anirban Chatterjee, senior gastroenterologist and hepatologist at CMRI and Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata. Health experts point out that consuming instant noodles two or more times a week is associated with cardiometabolic syndrome, increasing the likelihood of developing high triglycerides and suffering from heart disease, diabetes or stroke.

While governments and regulatory authorities in many countries are waking up to the risks, India is yet to act. Beyond legal safeguards, what is important is that consumers themselves make informed decisions about their eating habits and prioritize their health and well-being.