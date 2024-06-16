What Justin Trudeau said after meeting Prime Minister Modi at the G7 summit in Italy

Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Modi meet at G7 summit in Italy

New Delhi:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday there is a commitment to work with India on some “very important issues” amid a massive diplomatic row.

Justin Trudeau’s comments come a day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on Friday.

“I’m not going to go into the details of this important and sensitive issue that we must follow up on, but this was a commitment to work together, in the coming times, to address some very important issues,” Trudeau told reporters. .

Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with his Canadian counterpart comes amid strained relations after Canadian authorities alleged India’s involvement in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

The two leaders met earlier at the G20 Summit hosted by India in September last year.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen wanted in India on several terrorism charges, was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Canada’s allegation against India sparked a massive row in which both countries expelled diplomats from the other country.

Three Indians were arrested in Canada in May in connection with Nijjar’s murder. India has said there are “political interests at stake” in the matter and reiterated its position that separatists and extremists have been given political space in the country.

Although Trudeau had affirmed after the arrests that Canada is “a country with the rule of law” and that the investigation into the murder is not limited to the three Indians, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stated that, despite Delhi warnings, Canada has been issuing visas to people with ties to organized crime.

India has been asserting that its “core issue” with Canada remains the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.