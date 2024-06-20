What is UGC-NET exam and why is it conducted?

The Ministry of Education ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), just a day after it was held. The controversy has broken out again after the cancellation of the second entrance exam conducted by the NTA. Earlier, the center had removed the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the NEET UG 2024. A retest for these students has been scheduled for June 23, 2024.

What is UGC-NET?

The National Testing Agency conducts the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) to select eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions in universities and colleges in India.

The exam, this year, was carried out in pencil and paper mode on June 18, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second shift from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, in selected cities across the country.

The exam is held twice a year in the months of June and December. Starting December 2018, UGC-NET was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. However, unlike previous practices, this time the exam was conducted in pencil and paper format. About 81% of the 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam, which was held in 317 cities across the country.

Candidates must obtain full marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of UGC NET for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or eligibility for Assistant Professorship. Students who qualify for the Assistant Professor eligibility test are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be for the recruitment of Assistant Professor.

Candidates who qualify under the category ‘appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD’ will be eligible for appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD but not for award of JRF. Similarly, students who qualify under the category of ‘PhD admission only’ will be eligible for PHD admission only, but not for grant of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.



