What is Tsav 9, a hardline Israeli group sanctioned by the United States?

Tsav 9, also spelled Tzav 9, emerged in January of this year.

The United States today imposed sanctions on the far-right Israeli group Tsav 9 in response to the group’s aggressive actions against humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza. These measures, enacted under an executive order signed by US President Joe Biden in February, aim to address violence and threats to stability in the West Bank.

The US State Department has imposed sanctions against the group described as a “violent and extremist Israeli group” for obstructing convoys delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and attacking trucks. According to the State Department, Tsav 9 members began blocking the crucial Kerem Shalom crossing near the Gaza-Israel-Egypt border earlier this year. They later set fire to trucks and injured drivers and Israeli Defense Forces soldiers, exacerbating the hunger crisis in Gaza.

What is Tsav 9?

Tsav 9, also spelled Tzav 9, emerged in January of this year. The group’s name refers to “Tzav-8”, the emergency call-up order for Israeli military reservists. It was made up of Israeli settlers, army reservists and families of those Hamas took hostage during the October 7 attacks last year. These people oppose the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, believing that much of the aid is diverted to Hamas.

Since its formation, Tsav 9 has been involved in numerous violent activities aimed at disrupting aid shipments to Gaza. The group’s tactics include blocking roads, harassing drivers and vandalizing trucks. They have attacked convoys at the Kerem Shalom crossing, setting trucks on fire and injuring both drivers and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

In May, Tsav 9 members looted and burned two aid trucks near Hebron, an act that was part of a broader campaign to prevent essential supplies from reaching Gaza. Footage has emerged showing the group looting aid shipments and dumping food and medical supplies on the road. These actions have contributed to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where famine conditions have been reported.

National and international reactions

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan called the attacks “completely unacceptable”, while Aaron Forsberg, director of the State Department’s Office of Sanctions Policy and Implementation, reiterated the US commitment to using all the tools available to hold perpetrators accountable.

“We are using the authority to sanction an increasingly broad selection of actors, targeting individuals and entities that threaten the peace, security and stability of the West Bank, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or location,” Aaron Forsberg was quoted as saying. by News. Reuters agency.

Within Israel, the response to the 9th of Tsav is mixed. While the group’s actions have sparked international outrage, there is significant domestic support for its opposition to aid shipments to Gaza. Various polls indicate that a majority of Israelis favor limiting or stopping humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Tsav 9’s activities are part of a broader pattern of settler violence in the region. Palestinians and human rights organizations have long accused the Israeli military and police of failing to adequately intervene in settler attacks. The recent wave of violence has increased since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli government has faced criticism for its handling of the situation. Its Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, has been accused of taking a lenient approach to settler violence, while some Israeli security forces are believed to be complicit in tipping off Tsav 9 activists to the location of the settlers. aid convoys.