What is the new US plea deal with Julian Assange and when will he be released?

Julian Assange will be sentenced in a United States court.

New Delhi:

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disclose classified US national defense documents, as part of a deal with the Biden administration. This agreement is expected to end Assange’s legal saga, which lasted almost 15 years.

Case against Assange

The case against Assange stems from WikiLeaks’ publication of confidential US military documents, war records and diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011. These revelations, including images of a US airstrike in Baghdad, constituted one of the largest violations of state secrets in US history. . Assange was accused of conspiring with Chelsea Manning, a former army intelligence analyst, to obtain classified materials.

Chelsea Manning, who leaked the documents, was convicted in 2013, but President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year prison sentence in 2017.

The United States criminally charged Assange in 2019, under the Trump administration, with violating the Espionage Act and sought to extradite him from the United Kingdom, where he has been imprisoned since. The initial charges (17 related to espionage and one involving computer misuse) carried a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison if he was convicted on all charges.

Agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office

Assange, 52, agreed to plead guilty to violating the US Espionage Act. As part of the deal, he will be sentenced to 62 months, which corresponds to the time he has already served in UK prisons. The sentence will be announced at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

After sentencing, he will return to his home in Australia.

Global campaign and support

During his ordeal, Assange became a hero to free speech advocates around the world and a villain to those who thought he endangered U.S. national security and intelligence sources by revealing secrets.

He has spent more than a decade in custody or sheltered in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, trying to avoid extradition. Assange has been held in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison for the past five years.

According to WikiLeaks, Assange’s plea deal and his imminent return to Australia are the result of a global campaign involving grassroots organizers, press freedom advocates, lawmakers and leaders from diverse political backgrounds. This support extended to international organizations such as the United Nations.