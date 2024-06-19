What is sensorineural deafness and hearing loss that Alka Yagnik is diagnosed with?

National Award-winning singer Alka Yagnik is battling sensorineural deafness, a condition in which a person may have difficulty hearing faint sounds, understanding speech clearly, or differentiating between different sounds. in a post on Instagram, the 58-year-old recounted the alarming moment she lost her hearing after a routine flight. “When I got off a flight, I suddenly felt like I couldn’t hear anything,” the singer wrote.
Yagnik warned his “young fans and colleagues” about the dangers of exposure to very loud music and prolonged use of headphones.
What is sensorineural deafness?
Sensorineural deafness, also known as sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), occurs when there is damage to the inner ear or the nerve pathways from the ear to the brain, according to Healthline. The condition is usually permanent. Treatments such as hearing aids or cochlear implants can help control it, depending on the severity of the condition.
Causes of sensorineural deafness.
- Aging: As people age, parts of the inner ear can wear out, leading to gradual hearing loss over time. About a third of people between 65 and 74 years old have hearing problems. By age 75, about half of people have hearing problems.
- Noise exposure: Being exposed to loud noises, such as gunshots or concerts with loud machinery, can damage the small hair cells in the ear or the nerve that carries sound to the brain. This can cause SNHL.
- Genetic factors: Some people are born with SNHL due to genes they inherit or infections their mothers had during pregnancy, such as rubella or cytomegalovirus. Problems during childbirth, such as not getting enough oxygen, can also cause SNHL.
- Diseases and infections: Some diseases caused by viruses or bacteria, such as measles or meningitis, can damage the inner ear and cause hearing loss. Autoimmune disorders, in which the body’s defenses attack themselves, can also damage hearing.
- Medications: Certain medications, especially those used to treat cancer or serious infections, can have side effects that damage the parts of the ear that help you hear.
- Head trauma: Physical trauma to the head or skull fractures can damage the auditory nerve or inner ear and cause SNHL.