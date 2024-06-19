What is sensorineural deafness and hearing loss that Alka Yagnik is diagnosed with?

The condition is usually permanent.

National Award-winning singer Alka Yagnik is battling sensorineural deafness, a condition in which a person may have difficulty hearing faint sounds, understanding speech clearly, or differentiating between different sounds. in a post on Instagram, the 58-year-old recounted the alarming moment she lost her hearing after a routine flight. “When I got off a flight, I suddenly felt like I couldn’t hear anything,” the singer wrote.

Yagnik warned his “young fans and colleagues” about the dangers of exposure to very loud music and prolonged use of headphones.

What is sensorineural deafness?

Sensorineural deafness, also known as sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), occurs when there is damage to the inner ear or the nerve pathways from the ear to the brain, according to Healthline. The condition is usually permanent. Treatments such as hearing aids or cochlear implants can help control it, depending on the severity of the condition.

Causes of sensorineural deafness.